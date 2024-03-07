Labour and Conservatives in ‘conspiracy of silence’ over public spending after election, IFS warns

Both the Conservatives and Labour are engaged in a “conspiracy of silence” about public spending after the election, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has claimed.

The respected think tanks analysis comes just hours after Resolution Foundation analysis found despite the Spring Budget, taxes were still going up while living standards fell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered the Budget on Wednesday in which he announced a 2p cut to National Insurance. However, analysis has now suggested it will do little to impact a dramatic collapse in living standards over the next few years.

Jeremy Hunt has been accused of using "smoke and mirrors" in the Spring Budget.

IFS director Paul Johnson claimed Mr Hunt had not been transparent about the challenges facing the UK, and not set out the significant cuts to public spending that will be required after the election.

The prospective cuts are needed to ensure the Government meets its fiscal rule to have debt falling in five years’ time, and involve cutting spending on unprotected departments – including courts, prisons and local councils – by around £20 billion, and cutting public investment by £18 billion a year in real terms.

They also assume that the “temporary” freeze on fuel duty will end, something that has not happened in the last 15 years.

Mr Johnson said: “Maybe that is possible, but keeping to these plans would require some staggeringly hard choices which the Government has not been willing to lay out.

“Indeed, we heard yesterday that the next spending review, in which these choices will have to be announced, will rather conveniently not happen until after the election.

“One only has to look at the scale of NHS waiting lists, the number of local authorities at or near bankruptcy, the backlogs in the justice system, the long-term cuts to university funding, the struggles of the social care system, to wonder where these cuts will really, credibly come from.”

While he was doubtful that the Conservatives would deliver their current spending plans, Mr Johnson also expressed scepticism that Labour would oversee significant cuts to public spending if it won the election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Government and opposition are joining in a conspiracy of silence in not acknowledging the scale of the choices and trade-offs that will face us after the election.

“They, and we, could be in for a rude awakening when those choices become unavoidable.”

It comes as the Resolution Foundation found the Spring Budget will leave those earning £19,000 or less worse off, while middle earners – those on salaries between £26,000 and £60,000 – will see their personal tax bills fall.

Chief executive Torsten Bell said: “A pre-election budget produced another round of pre-election tax cuts. To deliver them, the chancellor has continued to throw fiscal caution to the wind, cutting his fiscal headroom to just a third of the average level seen since 2010.

"He would fail to meet three out of the four sets of fiscal rules used by his Conservative predecessors since 2010.