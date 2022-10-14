Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is under intense pressure.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "It's not a good sign, it doesn't look like the Government is in control."

He added: "I'm afraid the Chancellor coming back a day early doesn't fill one with confidence."

Lord Vaizey said he disagreed with International Trade Secretary Greg Hands, who told Sky that Mr Kwarteng's early return is not unusual.

"It is quite unusual for this to happen," he said.

On whether there will be a U-turn, Lord Vaizey said: "I think it looks inevitable. I mean, the Government has absolutely no easy choices after the mini-budget caused such a catastrophic economic crisis.