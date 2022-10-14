Kwasi Kwarteng future: Chancellor cutting US trip short 'not a good sign'
Conservative peer Lord Ed Vaizey, who is the former minister for culture, said Kwasi Kwarteng cutting his trip to the US short is "not a good sign".
Speaking to Sky News, he said: "It's not a good sign, it doesn't look like the Government is in control."
He added: "I'm afraid the Chancellor coming back a day early doesn't fill one with confidence."
Lord Vaizey said he disagreed with International Trade Secretary Greg Hands, who told Sky that Mr Kwarteng's early return is not unusual.
"It is quite unusual for this to happen," he said.
On whether there will be a U-turn, Lord Vaizey said: "I think it looks inevitable. I mean, the Government has absolutely no easy choices after the mini-budget caused such a catastrophic economic crisis.
"I think it's inevitable there will be changes to the mini-budget. What is now being kind of muted is that there will be some sort of compromise that can still be presented as radical economics."
