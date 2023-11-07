We take a look at all you need to know about the King’s Speech 2023

Tuesday 7 November will be a big day in Westminster - King Charles III will be visiting to deliver the King’s Speech.

This is the first King’s Speech in 70 years, and is the first delivered by King Charles since he became monarch last year.

But what exactly is the King’s Speech, and what can we expect to learn from it?

What is the King’s Speech?

The King’s Speech, formally known as the Speech of the Throne, is a key part of the State Opening of Parliament ceremony.

It is a ceremonial address from King Charles III and it will detail all the legislation ministers intend to pass in the coming year.

Essentially it is a blueprint for Rishi Sunak’s government and is likely to be the last before the next general election.

It will also include a summary of the progress made on the bills announced at the beginning of the 2022/23 session.

What is the State Opening of Parliament?

The State Opening marks the official start of the parliamentary year.

It begins with a procession by the King from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster by carriage, where he will then use the Sovereign’s Entrance, which is reserved only for monarchs.

The day also includes a ceremonial search of the cellars of the Palace of Westminster for explosives by the Yeomen of the Guard, the royal bodyguards.

This commemorates the gunpowder plot of 1605 where Guy Fawkes and other English Catholics tried to blow up the Protestant King James I and the parliament.

Once inside, he will then lead a procession to the throne in the House of Lords, and MPs will then be summoned from the House of Commons to the House of Lords by Black Rod, an official position currently held by Sarah Clarke.

Before she enters the House of Commons, she will have the door shut in her face to symbolise the chamber’s independence from the monarchy.

MPs, peers and other dignitaries in the House of Lords will then listen to the King’s Speech in silence.

When is the King’s Speech?

It will take place at around 11.30am on Tuesday 7 November and is expected to last around 10 minutes.

The State Opening begins at 9.30am and the royal procession starts at 11am.

Is this King Charles’s first King’s Speech?

Technically yes - there hasn’t been a King’s Speech in 70 years.

However he did give the Queen’s Speech on behalf of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in May 2022.

Does the King write the speech?

No - it is written by the government and the King needs to deliver it in a neutral tone to avoid the appearance of political support.

Will all MPs be there?

No.

Ceremonies like these always have some strange traditions attached to them.

Jo Churchill MP, who is vice-chamberlain of the household, will be “held hostage” in Buckingham Palace while the King is in parliament.

Her office makes her officially a member of the Royal Household, and this particular tradition is to ensure the monarch’s safe return.

What will be in the King’s Speech?

The UK Government is expected to announce 20 bills, including five carried over from the last parliamentary term.

It will include a bill that could force ministers to run an oil and gas licensing round every year.

This normally happens anyway, but it could prove difficult for Labour if they win the next general election, as they have previously said they would block any new exploration licences.

We are also expecting an anti-boycott bill, which would ban public bodies from boycotting Israel, and a hunting trophy ban, making the import of hunting trophies into the UK illegal.

Other bills include making it an offence to possess a prohibited blade with intent to harm, and making newspapers liable for legal costs on both sides in libel and privacy cases, regardless of who wins.

A lot of the other bills we are expecting to see won’t affect Scotland, such as a phased smoking ban, regulating football, forcing criminals to attend their sentencing hearings, and banning no-fault evictions.

What won’t be in the speech?

There are some bills that were announced in the May 2022 Queen’s Speech which the UK Government has not taken forward.

It is not yet clear if they will appear in the upcoming parliamentary year.

These bills include the Conversion Therapy Bill, the Modern Slavery Bill, and the Transport Bill.

Do MPs get to have a say on the King’s Speech?

Yes - about two hours afterwards, MPs will reassemble in the House of Commons to begin debating its contents.

There will be introductory speeches made by two MPs and then the Prime Minister will “sell” the speech to the Commons.

The debate, known as “the Humble Address”, is expected to last for around five days and Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer and other MPs will be allowed to contribute.

Will there be a vote on the King’s Speech?

Yes - at the end of the debate, although it is largely symbolic.

It is extremely rare for a government to lose the vote - the last time this happened was in January 1924 during the reign of King George V, under Conservative Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin.