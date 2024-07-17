King's Speech live: Illegal migration, workers' rights, railways as Sir Keir Starmer's agenda revealed
The King has arrived in Parliament where he will set out Sir Keir Starmer’s first legislative programme.
It will be the first State Opening of Parliament under a Labour government since 2009. The King’s Speech will set out the legislation being prioritised by Sir Keir and his ministers.
- The King’s Speech, formally known as the Speech of the Throne, is a key part of the State Opening of Parliament ceremony.
- It is a ceremonial address from King Charles III and it will detail all the legislation ministers intend to pass in the coming year. Essentially it is a blueprint for Sir Keir Starmer’s government.
Deputy First Minister reacts
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has reiterated the Scottish Government’s pledge to work collaboratively with Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government in Westminster.
Reacting to the King’s Speech, Ms Forbes said: “The Prime Minister has said he wants to reset the relationship with the Scottish Government, respect the devolution settlement and work constructively together.
“I am pleased to see this approach reflected in the King’s Speech, and we will support the opportunities it presents to improve the lives of people in Scotland.
“I look forward to early and meaningful engagement on UK bills, including the new deal for working people.
“We have been clear in our opposition to the inappropriate use of zero-hours contracts and other types of employment that offer workers minimal job or financial security.”
She added she also welcomes the Tobacco and Vapes Bill and a four-nations approach to business.
Ms Forbes added: “The priorities of the Scottish Government for the year ahead will be announced in the First Minister’s programme for government, when he will set out how we will deliver for communities right across the country.”
The Scottish Lib Dems say the King’s Speech was “missing answers” on various manifesto policies such as GB Energy and the two-child benefit cap.
Christine Jardine, who is MP for Edinburgh West and the party’s Scottish affairs spokeswoman, said: “Today’s speech was missing answers on where exactly GB Energy will be located and on what action will be taken to alleviate the burden of the two-child limit.
“Across this parliament, we will continue campaigning to fix the NHS, boosting GP numbers, tackling delays to cancer treatment and improving access to dentists and pharmacists.
“Led by Ed Davey, we will also make sure the voice of carers is heard, from increasing the carer’s allowance to the big challenge of fixing social care - so that our loved ones can get the support they need.”
The Scottish Greens also say there is a lack of action to tackle the climate emergency in the King’s Speech.
Lorna Slater MSP, the party’s co-leader, said: “Today was a golden opportunity for the new prime minister to lay out a bold and ambitious vision, and finally close the door on the last 14 years of Tory environmental vandalism.
“Instead it was lacking in any real announcements on the climate. We still don’t have any clarity on what GB Energy is, or how it will decarbonise our energy system or drive down people’s bills.
“And a drive to develop more sustainable aviation fuel will not be enough to tackle the huge emissions from flying and the wider transport system.
“We should be taxing private jets and making low carbon rail travel more affordable instead.
“Repealing the Offshore Licensing Bill, revoking new licences for oil and gas, and legislating for a swift and just transition in the North Sea is what we urgently needed to see if we are to have any hope of preventing climate breakdown - but this level of climate ambition is clearly lacking from Starmer’s new government.
“We cannot afford more of the same, and nor can the world around us.
“Future generations will not forgive us if we stick to this kind of business as usual on the climate”
The King’s Speech might have gone down well with Scottish Labour - not so much the Scottish Greens.
They say the speech was a huge missed opportunity for people and planet, and won’t be enough to tackle the climate emergency or lift struggling families out of poverty.
Lorna Slater MSP, co-leader of the party, said: “Today’s speech represents business as usual for the UK government.
“There may be a new Labour prime minister, but Keir Starmer is clearly planning to continue with Tory economic and social policy that prioritises wealth and growth over the wellbeing of people and planet.
“Keir Starmer could have chosen to immediately lift hundreds of thousands of children and their families out of poverty by scrapping the two child benefit cap, but instead he’s relying on the myth of trickle down economics to put food on the table and pay people’s energy bills.”
Aslef, the train drivers’ union, says it is right for the Labour government to commit to renationalising the railways.
Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: "Keir Starmer has delivered today on the Labour Party’s manifesto commitment by setting out plans to bring Britain’s railways back into public ownership.
“This is the right decision, at the right time, to take the brakes off the UK economy and rebuild Britain.
“John Major’s decision to privatise British Rail in 1994 was foolish, ideologically-driven, and doomed to fail.
“It was described even by that arch-privateer Margaret Thatcher as “a privatisation too far” and so it has proved.
“The privateers have taken hundreds of millions of pounds from our railways and successive Conservative governments have pursued a policy of managed decline which has sold taxpayers, passengers, and staff short.
“Now we are going to see the wheels and the steel put back together, an end to the failed fragmentation of our network, and a railway brought back into the public sector, where it belongs, to be run as a public service, not for private profit."
ScotRail has already been nationalised by the Scottish Government.
Scottish Labour say yes to the King's Speech
Unsurprisingly, Scottish Labour are thrilled with the King’s Speech.
Scottish leader Anas Sarwar says the bills detailed in the speech this morning will transform people’s lives north of the border.
He said: “This transformative legislative agenda will change lives for working people across the country and is just the beginning of the change that a Labour Government will deliver.
“From GB energy, headquartered right here in Scotland to bring down bills and deliver jobs, to making work pay with the new deal for working people, this is a programme for change that will deliver for Scotland.
“This Labour government will grow our economy, start the work of rebuilding public services, and deliver for working people – ushering in a decade of national renewal.
“But this is just the beginning – Scottish Labour will continue to work day and night to deliver the change Scotland needs at Holyrood, Westminster and in our communities.”
The Institute of Economic Affairs says the pro-growth reforms detailed in the King’s Speech risk being dragged down by red tape.
Tom Clougherty, executive director of the think tank, said: “The King’s Speech promises several welcome measures to get Britain building and growing again, particularly measures to enable more infrastructure and housing.
“The biggest handbrake on growth is undoubtedly our broken planning system.
“But we must not be starry-eyed about the rhetoric on growth when much of the agenda pushes in the opposite direction.
“Pro-growth measures risk being held back by new red tape and risky ‘mission-led’ central planning.
“The ban on new North Sea oil and gas will continue to hamstring Britain’s recovery from the energy crisis.
“A stack of new regulations on the labour market will reduce flexibility and increase structural unemployment.
“Rail nationalisation and industrial strategy are fraught with the risks of wasted taxpayer money, trade union dominance, and cronyism.
“New AI regulations could make Britain less hospitable for investing in developing world-leading technologies.
“The smoking ban takes away freedom from future adults while risking the creation of a mass criminal black market.”
Health charity ASH Scotland has welcomed details in the King’s Speech to phase out the sale of tobacco and crack down on the marketing of vapes to children.
Sheila Duffy, chief executive of ASH Scotland, said: “It is heartening to see that the new government is hitting the ground running by focusing on prevention to help keep people healthy, which is vital if we are to continue driving down use of tobacco, which is the biggest preventable killer in Scotland, causing more than 8,000 deaths a year.
“Tobacco industry promotions have lured youngsters into using their addictive, harmful products for decades and the same is happening with e-cigarettes, so we need government to work at pace to stop the targeted marketing of sweet flavoured, brightly coloured vapes and packaging aimed at children, by implementing strong measures as a matter of urgency to protect the health of young people.
“We urge cross party MPs to work to ensure the swift progress of the legislation to reach the statute book and for the governments in both Westminster and Holyrood to use all available powers to eradicate the damage that profit-centred multi-national tobacco corporations are inflicting on people’s lives, and enable Scotland to attain a tobacco-free generation by 2034.”
'Missed opportunity', says the SNP
The SNP says the King’s Speech was a “missed opportunity” that “fails to deliver the change that people in Scotland were promised”.
Stephen Flynn MP, the party’s Westminster leader, has pointed to a number of key things were missing from the speech, including no plan to eradicate child poverty, no plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, no plan to boost NHS funding or end the austerity crisis, no plan to reverse the damage of Brexit, o plan to properly invest in green energy, no plan to abolish the House of Lords or deliver electoral reform, no plan to devolve powers to the Scottish Parliament, no justice for Waspi women or Scottish pensioners, no migration plan or powers for Scotland, and no plan to recognise the Palestinian state or end arms sales to Israel.
In a statement Mr Flynn said: “Keir Starmer has failed his first test in government.
“This timid legislative programme is a missed opportunity that failed to deliver the change that people in Scotland were promised.
“People in Scotland voted for clear and substantial change at Westminster, and the Labour government was handed a huge mandate to deliver it, so it’s bitterly disappointing that they have thrown that opportunity away.
“While some of the small measures announced are welcome, they fail to deal with the major challenges facing the UK.
“There was no plan to eradicate child poverty, no plan to tackle the cost-of-living and no plan to end Tory austerity and boost NHS funding.
“And with no plan to reverse the damage of Brexit or properly invest in green energy, Starmer is restricting the potential for growth in the economy, wages and living standards.”
The Aberdeen South MP added: “For Scotland, there was no plan to deliver the maximum devolution that Labour promised during the independence referendum and, despite promising to abolish the House of Lords for more than a century, they are only planning to tinker around the edges.
“The SNP will work with the Labour government, wherever possible, to deliver the best outcomes for Scotland - but where that change isn’t forthcoming we will hold them to account.”
Stephen Gethins, the newly-elected SNP MP for Arbroath and Brought Ferry, said: “A lot of these bills relate to bills that are devolved to the Scottish Parliament.
“One of our concerns is there is an emerging consensus between Labour and the Conservatives [on the two-child benefit cap].
“We had hoped, but are disappointed, they will not be scrapping the two-child benefit cap.
“The biggest thing pulling back growth at the moment is Brexit and Labour are continuing to pursue the hard Tory Brexit.
“They have a big majority and this is a missed opportunity.”
He added the SNP will be looking at the detail of what kind of finance will be going into GB Energy, and added: “One thing politics has taught me is to look at the detail.”
What doesn't apply to Scotland?
A number of bills covered in the King’s Speech won’t apply to Scotland.
English Devolution Bill
Better Busses Bill
Arbitration Bill (Law Commission) Bill
High Speed Rail (Crewe to Manchester) Bill
The Crown Estate Bill
Water (Special Measures) Bill
Crime and Policing Bill
Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill
Children’s Wellbeing Bill
Skills England Bill
Renters’ Rights Bill
Football Governance Bill
Draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill
Draft Conversion Practices Bill
Mental Health Bill
Holocaust Memorial Bill (carryover bill)
So what in the King's Speech applies to Scotland?
Thirty-nine bills were mentioned in the King’s Speech, and 23 will apply in full or in part to Scotland.
National Wealth Fund Bill
Pensions Schemes Bill
Planning and Infrastructure Bill (part)
Employment Right Bill
Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill
Railways Bill
Bank Resolution (Recapitalisation) Bill
Product Safety and Metrology Bill
Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill
Armed Forces Commissioner Bill
Digital Information and Smart Data Bill
Draft Audit Reform and Corporate Governance Bill
Great British Energy Bill
Sustainable Aviation Fuel (Revenue Support Mechanism) Bill
Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill (reintroduced)
Draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill
Tobacco and Vapes Bill (reintroduced)
Hillsborough Law (Public Candour) Bill
House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill
Cyber Security and Resilience Bill
Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and International Committee of the Red Cross (Status) Bill
Lords Spiritual (Women) Act 2015 (Extension) Bill
Budget Responsibility Bill
Scottish Secretary gives his thumbs up
Scottish Secretary Ian Murray says this speech will deliver for the people of Scotland.
He said: “We have a bold and ambitious legislative programme which will ensure we deliver on our mandate.
“Our plans will deliver growth and jobs for our economy. It will establish GB Energy, a publicly-owned energy generation company, which will create jobs and cut bills for good, and establish a national wealth fund to invest in the industries and jobs of the future.
“The King’s Speech also delivers the biggest transfer of power towards working people in a generation, with new rights on sick pay and redundancy, and better pay.
“It will ban exploitative zero-hour contracts and increase the minimum wage to a real living wage.
“A better deal for working people, with less insecurity and more money in their pockets, is the first step towards reducing poverty in Scotland and across the UK.”
He added: “We have been clear that we want to reset our relationship with the Scottish government, and to work together to deliver better outcomes for people.
“Our rail ownership bill will ensure that ScotRail is kept in public hands, and we want to work with the Scottish Government to pass laws that will reduce the availability of addictive vapes to young people.
“We promised change - this King’s Speech demonstrates we are rolling up our sleeves and delivering that change.”
King Charles III and Queen Camilla, with members of the household cavalry guard flanking them, are now walking down the Sovereign’s Staircase.
They will leave the Palace of Westminster through the Sovereign’s Entrance and take the diamond jubilee royal coach back to Buckingham Palace.
MPs will start debating the contents of the King’s Speech at 2.30pm this afternoon.
The debate is likely to take several days - the House of Commons schedule has listed it for more than a week.
King Charles III ended the King’s Speech by saying he and Queen Camilla are looking forward to tours of Australia and Samoa in October, and prays for “the blessing of Almighty God” on members of both the House of Lords and the House of Commons.
The pair have now left the House of Lords for the robing room, and MPs are now making their way back to the House of Commons.
Some detail now on foreign policy, including the UK’s relationships with the EU, Ukraine, Israel and Palestine.
The speech said: “Our commitment to Nato is unshakeable, and we will maintain a strong armed forces, including a nuclear deterrent.
“To make sure this matches global threats, the government will conduct a strategic defence review.
“We will continue to give full support to Ukraine and endeavour to play a leading role in providing Ukraine with a clear path to Nato membership.
“My government is set to reset the relationship with our European partners and the UK’s trade and investment partnerships in the EU.
“My ministers will seek a new security pact on the neutral threats facing the UK and the EU.
“The government will play a part in trying to secure long-term peace and security in the Middle East and is committed to a two-state solution, with a safe and secure Israel and a viable Palestinian state.”
