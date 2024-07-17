The SNP says the King’s Speech was a “missed opportunity” that “fails to deliver the change that people in Scotland were promised”.

Stephen Flynn MP, the party’s Westminster leader, has pointed to a number of key things were missing from the speech, including no plan to eradicate child poverty, no plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, no plan to boost NHS funding or end the austerity crisis, no plan to reverse the damage of Brexit, o plan to properly invest in green energy, no plan to abolish the House of Lords or deliver electoral reform, no plan to devolve powers to the Scottish Parliament, no justice for Waspi women or Scottish pensioners, no migration plan or powers for Scotland, and no plan to recognise the Palestinian state or end arms sales to Israel.

In a statement Mr Flynn said: “Keir Starmer has failed his first test in government.

“This timid legislative programme is a missed opportunity that failed to deliver the change that people in Scotland were promised.

“People in Scotland voted for clear and substantial change at Westminster, and the Labour government was handed a huge mandate to deliver it, so it’s bitterly disappointing that they have thrown that opportunity away.

“While some of the small measures announced are welcome, they fail to deal with the major challenges facing the UK.

“There was no plan to eradicate child poverty, no plan to tackle the cost-of-living and no plan to end Tory austerity and boost NHS funding.

“And with no plan to reverse the damage of Brexit or properly invest in green energy, Starmer is restricting the potential for growth in the economy, wages and living standards.”

The Aberdeen South MP added: “For Scotland, there was no plan to deliver the maximum devolution that Labour promised during the independence referendum and, despite promising to abolish the House of Lords for more than a century, they are only planning to tinker around the edges.