Denise Maddox and her daughter Louise Maddox brought their touring caravan to London to ensure they could get up early for the coronation.

The pair scouted out the area on Friday night and took a 5am bus to get near Buckingham Palace.

Speaking on the Mall, Denise Maddox said: “I want to see the Gold State Coach. I wasn’t born for the Queen’s coronation and I don’t know if I will be here for William’s.

“I have come because I might never see it in my lifetime again. It’s something I have wanted to do since the Queen passed away.”