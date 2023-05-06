The Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove was brought to the King after being taken from the altar and given to the Archbishop of Wales and the Primus of Scotland by the Dean of Westminster.

The Archbishop of Canterbury delivered the Sceptre with Cross into the King’s gloved-right hand and the Sceptre with Dove into his left.

The Archbishop said: “Receive the Royal Sceptre, the ensign of kingly power and justice; and the Rod of equity and mercy, a symbol of covenant and peace.