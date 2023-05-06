King was crowned, the bells of Westminster Abbey rang for two minutes and a fanfare was sounded.
A gun salute was also fired by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, stationed at Horse Guards Parade.
A 21-gun salute has sounded at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, to mark the coronation of the King.
The cannons began to fire at the moment Charles was crowned, by reservists from the 206 (Ulster) Battery, part of the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery.
Hundreds of guests are watching the service on a screen within the grounds of the castle.
Thousands of people across Northern Ireland are following the ceremony from Westminster Abbey live on public screens including at Belfast City Hall, Ballymena, Larne, Carrickfergus, Bessbrook, Antrim, Jordanstown and Coleraine.
Coronation of King Charles - Live updates on Coronation Day
The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Lady Louise and the Earl of Wessex, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester with Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Princess Royal are all travelling by carriage in the procession.
Horses ridden by members of the armed forces broke ranks as the rain got heavier on The Mall.
A number of riders in the procession company had to circle round as they waited to head back towards Buckingham Palace.
Meanwhile, crowds sung the national anthem and remained cheerful despite the bad weather.
Crowds were still 10-deep in places.
The King and Queen have changed into their purple Robes of Estate, with the King putting on the Imperial State Crown.
While Te Deum by Sir William Walton was sung, King Charles and Queen Camilla moved into St Edward’s Chapel behind the High Altar.
There was a touching moment between the King and Prince of Wales as William paid homage, the only blood prince to do so, in a break with tradition.
William appeared to avoid eye contact with his father through much of the homage.
He then kissed Charles on the cheek and the King was seen to say a few words to his elder son.
The King has been crowned the nation’s monarch and prayed to be a “blessing” to people of “every faith and conviction”.
Charles became the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, the nation’s coronation church since 1066, as Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St Edward’s Crown on his head.
The historic moment, watched around the globe, was a fulfilment of the King’s destiny, but followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September after a 70-year reign.
The Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove was brought to the King after being taken from the altar and given to the Archbishop of Wales and the Primus of Scotland by the Dean of Westminster.
The Archbishop of Canterbury delivered the Sceptre with Cross into the King’s gloved-right hand and the Sceptre with Dove into his left.
The Archbishop said: “Receive the Royal Sceptre, the ensign of kingly power and justice; and the Rod of equity and mercy, a symbol of covenant and peace.
“May the Spirit of the Lord who anointed Jesus at his baptism, so anoint you this day, that you might exercise authority with wisdom, and direct your counsels with grace; that by your service and ministry to all your people, justice and mercy may be seen in all the earth.”