King Charles III Coronation: Anti-monarchy protesters arrested as crowds gather in London - live updates

The King will be crowned at Westminster Abbey by the Archbishop of Canterbury during a coronation ceremony dating back centuries.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 6th May 2023, 07:54 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 09:50 BST
Cries of “God Save the King” will ring out around the abbey after St Edward’s Crown is placed on Charles’ head by Archbishop Justin Welby.

The senior cleric said the coronation served as “a powerful reflection and celebration of who we are today, in all our wonderful diversity”.

The controversial “Homage of the People” element of the service has been toned down.

The King will be crowned at Westminster Abbey by the Archbishop of Canterbury during a coronation ceremony dating back centuries.

Charles reportedly approved the change which came after a string of commentators criticised the new addition as divisive.

The event will bring together around 100 heads of state, kings and queens from across the globe, celebrities, everyday heroes and family and friends of the couple, with Charles’ estranged son the Duke of Sussex expected to attend.

The day will be a display of pomp and pageantry, with the nation’s Armed Forces promising a “spectacular” event when the King and Queen process through the streets of the capital.

The event is the military’s largest ceremonial operation since Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation, with 9,000 servicemen and women deployed and 7,000 of these performing ceremonial and supporting roles.

Coronation of King Charles - Live updates on Coronation Day

10:23 BST

The King and Queen have left Buckingham Palace in a carriage procession on their way to their coronation.

10:12 BST

First Minister Humza Yousaf has arrived at the coronation

10:10 BST

The scene of Princes St Gardens in Edinburgh

10:07 BST

10:03 BST

TV presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have joined other celebrity guests including Dame Emma Thompson, Lord Lloyd-Webber, Dame Judi Dench and Stephen Fry at Westminster Abbey for the King’s coronation service.

09:41 BST

Church leaders from Scotland are to play their part in the coronation of the King on Saturday.

The Right Rev Dr Iain Greenshields will be representing the Church of Scotland, presenting Charles with his first gift, and the Most Rev Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church, will present the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross to the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Dr Greenshields said it was a “great honour and privilege” to be representing the church during the “very special moment in history”.

“I will play a part in service by presenting King Charles with a specially made Bible as his first gift, a tradition which has been part of every coronation since Mary II and William III in 1689,” the moderator of the Church of Scotland’s General Assembly said.

“The crown has very close ties with the Church of Scotland and signing an historic oath to uphold the Presbyterian system of Church governance in Scotland was His Majesty’s first act after being officially proclaimed King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth last September.

09:46 BST

The King and Queen have made their first appearance of coronation day – travelling the short distance from their Clarence House home for final preparations at Buckingham Palace.

Crowds in The Mall cheered as they caught sight of Charles and Camilla being driven in a state limousine between the royal residences.

They are due to leave the palace at 10.20am and travel in a procession to Westminster Abbey where first the King and then the Queen will be anointed and crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

09:44 BST

First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London.

09:42 BST

Celeb watch

There are a host of big names attending the coronation, with David and Victoria Beckhamset to attend,

TV presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have joined other celebrity guests including Dame Emma Thompson, Lord Lloyd-Webber, Dame Judi Dench and Stephen Fry at Westminster Abbey for the King’s coronation service.

The TV duo are attending in their capacity as goodwill ambassadors for the Prince’s Trust, a role they took up in 2021 after two decades working with the charity.

US singer Katy Perry, Australian musician Nick Cave, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, BBC director-general Tim Davie, actress Dame Joanna Lumley, TV host Jay Blades and singer Lionel Richie, who will perform at the coronation concert on Sunday, were also in attendance.

09:38 BST

Military personnel have begun lining the roads around Westminster Abbey.

They started to form into position just before 9.30am.

