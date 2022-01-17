Last weekend saw an surge of protests across the UK over the government at Westminster’s controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Activists took to the streets of cities including Edinburgh, London, Manchester, Bristol, Liverpool, Newcastle, Cardiff, Sheffield, and Plymouth to take a stand against the Bill’s proposed restrictions on the right to protest.

The Bill, which has been described as “authoritarian” and “draconian”, will be debated in the House of Lords on Monday evening.

Kill the Bill protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in London on January 15, 2022 (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

But what is the Police and Crime Bill? And what is the Kill the Bill movement about?

What is the Police and Crime Bill?

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill (sometimes shortened to the Police and Crime Bill or Policing Bill) is a proposed new law which would bring major changes to criminal justice in England and Wales.

Among the changes, it would give police new powers to restrict or even ban demonstrations – including setting “maximum noise levels” on static protests deemed to cause “serious unease” to others.

A new public nuisance offence could see a person sentenced up to 10 years in prison for causing “serious annoyance”, distress, or damaging property or public statues.

The Government says these aspects of the Bill are a reaction to disruptive protests like those held by Extinction Rebellion in 2019, and Insulate Britain in 2020.

What is Kill the Bill? Meaning explained

Kill the Bill is a movement which emerged in response to the Police and Crime Bill.

Campaigners say the Bill is an attack on freedom of speech and the fundamental human right to protest.

They also criticise the Bill's proposals on trespass law, which would change it from a civil to criminal offence.

This would seriously impact Gypsy and Traveller communities, allowing police to arrest them and confiscate their homes.

Kill the Bill calls the Policing Bill a “dangerous and unnecessary piece of legislation” that “endangers the rights and safety of every single one of us”.

They are calling for the Bill to be scrapped altogether.

Will the Police and Crime Bill affect people in Scotland?

Most of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill will only apply to England and Wales.

However, some of the less controversial aspects of it will be relevant to Scotland.

This includes changes to road traffic sentencing, terrorist offences, and sexual offence legislation.

