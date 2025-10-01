Energy Secretary attacks Scottish Government for failing to embrace nuclear power

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kicking out the SNP would let the UK Government create thousands of jobs in Scotland, Ed Miliband has said.

The Labour Energy Secretary said there would be more work in the energy sector if we had a Scottish Government that embraced and did not block nuclear power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was speaking on the main stage at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

Ed Miliband speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool | PA

Mr Miliband said: “In Scotland, oil and gas workers who have powered our country and our world will continue to be a valued part of the energy workforce.

“And at the same time, we will create new jobs in hydrogen, offshore wind, and carbon capture and storage.

“And friends, if you want to know the difference a Labour government makes, the Acorn carbon capture and storage project was talked about for years by the SNP and Tories but never delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now it is being made real by this Labour government. That's the difference a Labour government makes.

“And friends, let me say this, think how many thousands more jobs we could create if we had a Scottish Government that embraced and didn’t block nuclear power - one of the many reasons we need to kick out the SNP and make Anas Sarwar the First Minister of Scotland.”

The SNP is against any new nuclear projects in Scotland and can block them because planning powers are devolved.

The UK Government is investing heavily in nuclear south of the Border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Industry figures have said this means Scotland is missing out on tens of thousands of jobs.

Energy minister Michael Shanks told the Scotsman last month that there could be new reactors at Hunterston and Torness if the SNP lifted its ban on nuclear.

Mr Miliband also said that Reform UK opposing renewable energy is “a war on the workers at the new cable factory in Scotland.”

Sumitomo is building a £350 million cable factory in the Port of Nigg in the Highlands.

It will supply high voltage cables for offshore wind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SNP energy spokesman Graham Leadbitter said: “Ed Miliband took to the stage on the very same day energy bills go up in energy rich Scotland and just as we learn prices could rise by another £100 in April – Labour Party politicians lined up to tell Scots they’d slash their bills by £300, yet here we are again with bills set to rise by £287 on the Labour Party’s watch.

“To make matters worse, these prices rises are in part thanks to Labour’s 'nuclear tax' that will see Scottish bill payers pay more to subsidise the creation of extortionate nuclear power plants in England.

"The fact is the Labour Party’s promise wasn’t worth the placard it was written on and Scots will continue to face the completely absurd situation whereby bills are going up in energy rich Scotland while energy jobs are going down.