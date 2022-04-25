Kezia Dugdale says claim Angela Raynor distracting Boris Johnson shows 'extreme misogyny' in politics

Ms Dugdale told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I think this is definitely a particularly egregious example, and the idea that Angela Rayner is defeating Boris Johnson's Oxford-based debating skills with the power of her legs alone is just a nonsense, and it's laughable, but it's an example of the extreme misogyny that women face in politics every single day.

"You're just hearing about this particular example because Angela Rayner is senior enough to have power and agency to call it out and demand that there are consequences for what has happened.

"But for a lot of women, they just have to quietly put up with comments like this on a day-by-day basis.

"It's really, really disappointing and kind of depressing that despite the increased levels of women's representation we've got in politics across the United Kingdom, the culture hasn't changed anywhere near to the extent that it should have."