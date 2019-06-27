Kezia Dugdale: Jeremy Corbyn could allow second independence referendum

Former Scottish Labour Kezia Dugdale has suggested that UK leader Jeremy Corbyn could back a second referendum on Scottish independence as part of a deal with the SNP.

The outgoing Lothians MSP, who is leaving frontline politics for a career in academia, told the BBC’s Podlitical podcast that there is a ‘serious prospect’ that Mr Corbyn could back another vote on Scottish independence in exchange for SNP help to form a Government.

Former Scottish leader Ms Dugdale, who was speaking on her last full day as an MSP, also predicted on the podcast that the likely next Prime Minister Boris Johnson could ‘gamble’ by holding another independence vote.

Ms Dugdale floated the prospect coming to pass if Mr Corbyn had won the most seats at a general election but was short of an overall majority, leaving him reliant on other parties to form an administration.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon mocks Jeremy Hunt’s ‘three tests’ for independence referendum

She said: “I can see a scenario where the SNP go to Jeremy Corbyn and say we will will vote for every one of your budgets in the lifetime of your parliament in return for indyref2.

“At that point the Labour Party has to decide does it appease the SNP and give them indyref2 in order to be in power - or does it give up the prospect of being in power in order to protect the union?”

She said the Labour leader would likely choose to “appease the SNP.”

However Ms Dugdale added that Scottish voters would not back independence until the SNP offered ‘credible answers’ to questions about the economic consequences of leaving the UK, such as what currency an independent Scotland could use.

Mr Corbyn has previously said that he would decide when Prime Minister whether or not to allow the second vote pursued by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Both Mr Johnson and his Conservative leadership rival Jeremy Hunt have ruled out granting the Scottish Government the legal power to hold a second vote on separation.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.