Israel’s decision was defended by the Tory leader

Kemi Badenoch has claimed Labour “promoted Hamas propaganda” as a furious row erupted after Israel denied two MPs entry to the country.

Labour MPs Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed said that they are “astounded” by the decision of the Israeli authorities to not allow them into the country, which was described by the Foreign Secretary as “unacceptable, counterproductive and deeply concerning”.

The international incident has now sparked a political spat, with the Conservative leader defending Israel’s decision, saying she was “not surprised”.

Speaking on Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme, Ms Badenoch said: “I think that every country should be able to control its borders, and that’s what Israel is doing, as far as I understand.

“They gave reasons why they didn’t believe that those people should come in based on their laws. And it’s really important that we respect other countries enforcing their borders.

“Those Labour MPs, according to the Israelis, were coming in to do something that they were not allowed to do, and so I respect that decision.”

Her comments were condemned by David Lammy, who said it was “disgraceful” the leader of the opposition was “cheerleading another country for detaining and deporting two British MPs”.

In a post on X responding to the Foreign Secretary’s criticism, Mrs Badenoch said: “Unlike China, Israel is our ally and a democracy. A good Foreign Sec would be able to make that distinction.

“Perhaps Labour MPs could put UK national interest first and do their jobs instead of campaigning for airports in Kashmir or promoting Hamas propaganda in parliament.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a visit to the offices of the National Crime Agency in south London. Picture: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Ms Mohamed and Ms Yang, were denied entry because they were suspected of wanting to “to document Israeli security forces and spread hateful rhetoric against Israel”, the population authority said according to The Times Of Israel.

Mrs Badenoch’s comments were at odds with those made by one of her top team, Richard Fuller, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury.

He told Times Radio: “Any member of Parliament who goes on an official trip should be, I would think, welcomed in any country.

“They’re going there to be better informed about the situation and then report back to their parliamentary colleagues about what they have found.”

There was also criticism from the former First Minister, Humza Yousaf MSP. He said: "Not only is it utterly unacceptable that two MPs on a parliamentary delegation to the occupied West Bank have been detained and refused entry to Israel - it is also a sign that Israel wishes to avoid international scrutiny.

"Having banned journalists from entering Gaza and now denying the entry of democratically elected MPs to the occupied West Bank, it is clear Israel does not want the world to see the atrocities being committed in Palestine.

“The UK must end the sale of arms to Israel immediately, and work to secure a ceasefire - ensuring aid can flow freely into Gaza, the return of all hostages, and the beginning of the process of ensure accountability for the atrocities we have witnessed over the past 17 months."

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey also accused the Conservative leader of “unbelievably poor judgment”.