The Prime Minister announced fresh support for industry

Sir Keir Starmer has called for calm in the face of an “era of global instability” over Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The Prime Minister said the UK had to “rise together as a nation” as the value of UK stocks plummeted along with those in the US, Europe and Asia.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meets with US President Donald Trump, during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in February. Picture: Carl Court - Pool/Getty Images | Getty Images

Sir Keir made his comments while announcing an easing of net zero measure on the automotive industry, who are facing a 25 per cent tariff on sales to the US.

It comes as the First Minister John Swinney pledged his government will seek to “strengthen” the bonds between Scotland and the United States, despite the “increasingly volatile global economy”.

Speaking at a Jaguar Land Rover plant in the West Midlands, Sir Keir said: “These are challenging times, but we have chosen to come here because we are going to back you to the hilt.

“This is a moment for cool heads, nobody wins from a trade war, you know that.

“But it’s also a moment for urgency, because we’ve got to rise together as a nation to the great challenge of our age – and it is the great challenge – which is to renew Britain so we’re secure in this era of global instability.”

He said the visit was a “statement of intent”, showing the Government’s support for the industry.

Sir Keir said “this is not a passing phase” and was a “completely new world”, with the economic turbulence following the defence and security instability caused by the war in Ukraine.

He added: “Let me be really clear, at a moment like this, our future is in our hands, and so of course, we will keep calm and fight for the best deal with the US, and we’ve been discussing that intensely over the last few days.

“But we are also going to work with our key partners to reduce barriers to trade across the globe, to accelerate trade deals with the rest of the world, and champion the cause of free and open trade right across the globe.”

Meanwhile, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Europe is ready to negotiate with Washington, over "zero-for-zero tariffs" for industrial goods the bloc exports to the US.

The Prime Minister hopes to be able to strike an economic deal with the White House to ease the tariffs imposed by Mr Trump.

Markets on Wall Street fell steeply as they opened before rallying, while in London the FTSE 100 hit its lowest level for a year.

Mr Trump showed no sign of changing course, urging people to “be strong, courageous and patient”, promising that “greatness will be the result”.

Donald Trump's tariffs have already persuaded more than 50 countries to start to talk about new trade deals, with lower tariffs for US goods (Picture: Andrew Harnik) | Getty Images

The president has imposed a 10 per cent tariff on US imports of British goods, along with the 25 per cent tariff on cars and separate import taxes for steel and aluminium.

The Prime Minister announced extra flexibility in the zero emission vehicle (Zev) mandate as the automotive industry phases out petrol and diesel cars an vans.

Sales of hybrid cars will be allowed to continue until 2035, although the Government confirmed the sale of purely petrol or diesel-powered cars will be banned from 2030.

Asked whether other green initiatives could be eased to protect businesses, Sir Keir said “there’s a global race on for the jobs of the future in relation to net zero” and “I don’t think now is the time to step away from that race”.

But he said: “We’re not ideological, we’re pragmatic. If there’s flexibilities that help, which is what we’ve done today in important times for JLR, of course we will take those steps.”

Responding to the Prime Minister’s speech, the Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey accused ministers of “cowering” to the US President, and repeated his calls for a closer relationship with Europe.

He said: “Donald Trump has launched an assault on the global economy which threatens thousands of British jobs and family finances with another pasting in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

“The Government needs to break from its policy of cowering in the corner and stand tall with our Commonwealth and European allies against Trump’s tariffs through a new economic coalition of the willing.

“The strategy of hoping Donald Trump will be nice to us has not survived contact with reality. Now is the time to show the White House we have alternatives and end this trade war through strength not timidity.”

There was also criticism from Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, who said Sir Keir is “not doing very much yet” in response to US tariffs.

She added: “What we want to see is a trade deal that helps lower the tariffs.

“He has made an announcement today about reducing the targets for the zero electric vehicles mandate. That’s something he should have done a long time ago.”

Elsewhere, the Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who has long supported Mr Trump, admitted he thought the tariffs were “a bit excessive”.

He said: “He promised he’d do it in the run-up to the American election.

“So you can’t say he’s breaking his promises, but I think the impact of it – my own view is the impact of it has been bigger than he could have predicted.”

He added he speaks to Mr Trump “far less” now than he did during his first term as US president.

The risk of a trade war escalated on Monday as the US President threatened additional tariffs on China on Monday. Mr Trump’s threat, which he delivered on social media, came after China said it would retaliate against US tariffs announced last week.

He wrote: “If China does not withdraw its 34 per cent increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50 per cent, effective April 9th.

“Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!”

Mr Trump has remained defiant as the stock market continued plunging and fears of a recession grew.