Sir Keir Starmer backtracks on ‘trans women are women’ comment following court ruling

The Prime Minister had previously been an outspoken supporter of trans rights

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer has said a woman is an “adult female” and appeared to row back on his previous stance on trans rights following the Supreme Court’s judgment on the issue.

In his first public comments since the justices’ decision on April 16, the Prime Minister said he is “really pleased” with the clarity that the court’s ruling offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March 2022, before entering No 10, Sir Keir said “a woman is a female adult, and in addition to that trans women are women, and that is not just my view – that is actually the law”.

But asked on Tuesday to repeat his previous statement that “trans women are women”, he said: “I think the Supreme Court has answered that question.”

Asked if that means he does not believe a transgender woman is a woman, he told ITV West Country: “A woman is an adult female, and the court has made that absolutely clear.

“I actually welcome the judgment because I think it gives real clarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It allows those that have got to draw up guidance to be really clear about what that guidance should say.

“So I think it’s important that we see the judgment for what it is.

“It’s a welcome step forward.

“It’s real clarity in an area where we did need clarity, I’m pleased it’s come about.

“We need to move and make sure that we now ensure that all guidance is in the right place according to that judgment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Downing Street confirmed the Prime Minister’s U-turn from his earlier position.

Asked if Sir Keir still believed that a transgender woman was a woman, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “No, the Supreme Court judgment has made clear that when looking at the Equality Act, a woman is a biological woman.

“That is set out clearly by the court judgment.”

The official would not comment on Sir Keir’s remarks before entering government but said he had been very clear that “a woman is an adult female” and “the court has made that absolutely clear”.

The Supreme Court confirmed the terms “woman” and “sex” in the 2010 Equality Act “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means transgender women with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) can be excluded from single-sex spaces if “proportionate”.

Equalities minister Bridget Phillipson said the ruling means transgender women should use male toilets but suggested businesses should ensure “they have appropriate provision in place” for all customers.

That could mean the wider use of unisex facilities in cafes, pubs and restaurants in order to ensure “dignity” for all people.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivering his keynote speech during the Labour Party Conference. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the court’s ruling was clear that “services should be accessed on the basis of biological sex”, meaning transgender women should usually use male toilets if there is no alternative provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Phillipson added: “There are important questions around, for example, the use of toilets, around the use of changing facilities, but there are also profound questions that I think are even more important about, for example, hospital provision, rape crisis centres, women’s refuges, where you are talking about people often being in that provision on an accommodation basis for an extended period of time.