The Prime Minister said the issue was a ‘distraction tactic’ by the SNP

Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out holding a second independence referendum under his watch.

The Prime Minister said the issue was a "distraction tactic" deployed by the SNP to avoid talking about its record in Scotland. It comes after First Minister John Swinney renewed his push for another referendum.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

His strategy focuses on the SNP winning a majority at the Holyrood election next May, which he argues offers the only “uncontested” route to a second vote.

But in an interview with STV, Sir Keir appeared to rule this out.

"At the last Budget, we had a record settlement for Scotland, more money than has ever been given to Scotland under the Budget," he said.

"The point about independence for me is it's a distraction tactic which is always deployed by the SNP when they don't want a discussion about their record."

Sir Keir added: "We're not having an independence referendum. It is a distraction. It won't happen. It is a distraction from the record of the SNP.”

In a speech earlier this month, Mr Swinney said a fresh vote on the country’s place in the UK “has never been more important, more urgent or more necessary”.

He noted the 2014 referendum ”took place following a majority SNP win in the 2011 election”, adding: “That is the precedent - and that is what I am determined to repeat.”

The UK government has turned down requests from successive SNP first ministers for a second referendum, despite the Scottish elections in 2016 and 2021 both returning a majority of pro-independence MSPs.

A resolution set to be debated at the upcoming SNP conference, which has been signed by Mr Swinney and SNP deputy leader Keith Brown, sets “a clear target...of repeating the 2011 achievement of securing an SNP majority in the election, with at least 65 SNP MSPs, as the only uncontested way to deliver a new vote on Scotland’s future”.

Earlier this month, a UK government spokesperson said: “This is simply not a priority for Scots. The UK government’s priority is delivering for people in Scotland.