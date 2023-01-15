Keir Starmer raises 'concerns' about Scotland's controversial gender law

Sir Keir Starmer has raised “concerns” about Scotland’s controversial gender recognition legislation, arguing people are not old enough to change their legal gender at 16.

The UK Labour leader also said he was concerned about the impact on the UK-wide Equality Act.

The comments put him at odds with the party in Scotland, which backed the legislation during a vote in the Scottish Parliament before Christmas.

MSPs passed the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill by 86 votes to 39, approving reforms which would allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) without the need for a medical diagnosis.

The Bill will also allow 16 and 17-year-olds to apply for a GRC for the first time, and would reduce the amount of time a person has to live in their acquired gender before they can be granted the document.

However, the move has sparked controversy, with concerns from some politicians, women’s rights groups and others that the changes could impact on safe spaces for females.

Mr Starmer said the Labour Party believes the gender recognition process needs to be modernised, but added that for “99.9 per cent of women the issue is biological” and it is important to preserve things like safe spaces.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show, he said: “There are a small number of people who don’t identify with the gender that they’re born into. There is a process that they can go through at the moment.

"There are indignities in that process that I think could be improved through modernising the legislation, but what I don’t want to get drawn into is the usual, toxic political football that this always seems to become.”

Asked if he would mirror Scotland’s legislation, he said: “We want to modernise the system. We’re looking at what the options are. There are all sorts of different definitions in relation to self-certification.

"So far as the Scotland provision is concerned, I do have concerns about one, the age of transition – reduced now to 16, and we put amendments forward in relation to that – and also the primacy of the Equality Act, which is very important when it comes to things like safe spaces.”

Asked if Scottish Labour were wrong to support the legislation, Mr Starmer said: “Well, that was a matter for Scottish Labour. I’m telling you what the position is in relation to the whole Labour Party. Our position is that we want to modernise the legislation and to make sure that some of the indignities that are there in the process are taken out of the process.”

Asked if people are old enough at 16 to change their legal gender, Mr Starmer said: “No, I don’t think you are.”

The UK Government is considering blocking royal assent for the Scottish legislation. Asked if would block the legislation if he was Prime Minister, Mr Starmer said he would wait and see what the UK Government’s position is.

Scottish actor Brian Cox, who was also appearing on the show, said he was proud of Scotland for passing the legislation but added that he does “question” lowering the age to 16.