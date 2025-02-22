Keir Starmer: Do not vote for 'dangerous' politics of Nigel Farage

The Prime Minister will urge voters to back a Labour government in Holyrood when he comes to Glasgow.

The Prime Minister will warn his party not to vote for the “dangerous right-wing politics” of Nigel Farage and Reform UK at next year’s Holyrood election.

Sir Keir Starmer is due to speak to the Scottish Labour Party conference in Glasgow on Sunday, where he will say Reform will “never be the answer for Scotland”.

He is also expected to support Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar’s bid to become Scotland’s next First Minister, saying having a Labour government in both Westminster and Holyrood will bring about real change.

The latest polling suggests Scottish Labour is on course for its worst election result in the history of devolution, winning just 18 seats - this would be down from the 22 they currently have in Holyrood.

The same Norstat poll also suggests Reform UK will win 15 seats.

At the conference, Sir Keir is expected to say: “If we don’t show a path to the future, others will fill that void.

“In fact, they already are. A dangerous right-wing politics, even here in Scotland, that will say they are the ones who can tilt politics towards the interests of working people, even as their proposals do precisely the opposite.

“We have to be ready for this test, ready to point out that beneath the bluster, the alternative they offer is alien to working people.

“You want to know what Farage and Reform are doing, on their rare visits to parliament? They’re voting against our employment rights bill.

“They talk the language of workers’ rights online and on doorsteps, but they want to charge people to use the NHS.

“They are not the answer people are looking for - that is not the answer for Britain, and it will never be the answer for Scotland.”

During his visit to Glasgow, he will also thank Scotland for voting Labour in last year’s general election and the 37 new Scottish Labour MPs in Scotland.

He will also call on Scotland to end 19 years of SNP rule in Scotland when they go to the polls in 2026 just like “we ended 14 years of Tory rule in Britain.

The Prime Minister will call on Labour party members to “imagine the possibilities for change” if there is a Labour government in Westminster working hand-in-hand with a Labour government in Holyrood.

He will claim the SNP has failed to capitalise on the opportunity of working with a UK Labour government.

Sir Keir is expected to say: “Just consider the budget - £47.7 billion for the Scottish Government, the most money ever provided in the devolution era, a stable foundation for the economy.

“For three interest cut rates, more money for Scottish schools, more money for Scottish hospitals, more money for Scottish police services, more money for Scotland.

“And what did the SNP do? They voted against it.

“The same old SNP - gesture politics first, Scotland second.”

A spokesman for Reform Scotland said: “Keir Starmer can try and deflect all he wants but the reality is that he is failing Scotland and he is now a deeply unpopular figure here.

“Whilst Labour continue the Tory tradition of failing Scotland in Westminster, Reform offers real change from the status quo.