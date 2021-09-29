Keir Starmer claims Labour can 'win next election' in speech interrupted by hecklers

Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech at the Labour Party conference in Brighton.

In his first big conference speech, the Labour leader pledged “make this nation anew” as he sought to bury the view built by Jeremy Corbyn that the party was “unpatriotic or irresponsible”.

In an address lasting an hour and a half, the Labour leader was repeatedly heckled by supporters of Mr Corbyn, who were then shouted down by a supportive crowd.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir had grappled with the Labour left throughout the conference, but told delegates his party were now ready to win.

He said: “I can see the ways in which we can remake this nation and that’s what we get to do when we win.

“Yet, in a way the more we expose the inadequacy of this government the more it presses the question back on us. If they are so bad, what does it say about us?

"Because after all in 2019 we lost to them, and we lost badly. I know that hurts each and every one of you.

“So, let’s get totally serious about this - we can win the next election.

“This government can’t keep the fuel flowing, it can’t keep the shelves stocked and you’ve seen what happens when Boris Johnson wants more money - he goes straight for the wallets of working people.

“So imagine waking up the morning after the next election in the knowledge that you could start to write the next chapter in our nation’s history, bending it towards the values that bring us, year after year to this conference hall to seek a better way.

"In a few short years from now I want to be here with you talking about the difference we are making, the problems we are fixing as a Labour government.

“That is what this party is for. That’s the object of the exercise and as the leader of this party I will always have that eye-on-the-object look.”

Sir Keir added: “We have a fuel crisis, a pay crisis, a goods crisis and a cost of living crisis all at the same time ... Prime Minister, either get a grip or get out of the way and let us clear up this mess.”

Shortly after starting his speech the Labour leader was confronted with one delegate chanting “Oh Jeremy Corbyn”.

Other interruptions included challenging his stance on Brexit and calling for him to introduce a £15 per hour minimum wage.

Hitting back to loud cheers, Sir Keir joked: “It’s usually the Tories heckling me at this time on a Wednesday..it doesn’t bother me.

"Shouting slogans or changing lives, Conference?”.

The Labour leader also highlighted how being the son of a tool factory worker and a nurse shaped his political values.

He said: "My dad was a tool maker. Although in a way so was Boris Johnson's.

“So when I hear that this country is creating so many low-paid jobs and when I tell you that good work and fair growth will be the priority for a Labour government, I haven’t learnt this in some political seminar. I learnt it round the kitchen table.”

Sir Keir also promised “the most ambitious school improvement plan in a generation”, vowing to recruit thousands of new teachers and to reform Ofsted.

SNP Westminster deputy leader Kirsten Oswald said the speech showed how “profoundly out-of-touch” Sir Keir Starmer is with “what’s actually happening in Scotland”.

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden accused Labour of being preoccupied by infighting.