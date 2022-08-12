Keir Starmer calls Boris Johnson a 'bull*****er' during Edinburgh Fringe show

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is interviewed by Iain Dale during "Iain Dale's All Talk with Sir Keir Starmer", at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire).

Sir Keir Starmer also claimed it was “nonsense” when he came under fire for his approach to the cost of living crisis during the event at the Edinburgh Conference Centre on Friday.

The leader of the opposition was asked by Iain Dale during his All Talk show whether he had any nicknames he calls the PM.

Mr Dale said Sir Keir has been given several nicknames by Johnson such as Captain Hindsight and Captain Crasheroony Snoozefest.

In repsonse, Sir Keir said he has “many nicknames” for the current Prime Minister, however, noted most of them are “unrepeatable”.

Sir Keir added: “What frustrates me is that if you’re the Prime Minister, you’re in the unique position of pulling those levers to make a real change for people.

“That man Johnson made promises he never intended to keep. They were empty promises. That is the worst kind of politics, pretending you’re going to do something – knowing you’re not going to do it and not caring.

“Levelling up – there isn’t a strategic plan or the resources to do it. Dealing with entrenched inequality is hugely important. Anybody worth anything in Government would have a delivery plan, would be all over it every day.

“He’s a bull*****er.”

Starmer also named Johnson a “complete lame duck” over the energy crisis.

It comes as Labour are set to reveal a “comprehensive” cost of living plan on Monday as Sir Keir reaffirmed his party has pledged to scrap prepayment energy meter costs.

Mr Dale said there was talk the Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey had “trumped him” on a cost of living package.

However, Sir Keir responded: "This business that we haven't been leading on this is pretty nonsense actually."

He continued: "The Labour party actually has been all over this for the best part of a year because energy prices and what we would do about them was the dominant theme of our conference last year.

"I said we've got to have not just crisis management, but deal with the problem more substantially."