Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has attacked the SNP following a row about its reported use of hired help on zero-hour contracts in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

The UK Labour leader said the move was “insulting” and insisted he knew “the importance of respect for a day’s graft”.

Sir Keir will attend a rally in the constituency this morning ahead of the crucial by-election next week.

Addressing activists, he is expected to say: “This by-election is of monumental significance. For far too long the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West have been let down by two incompetent governments that don’t speak for you, and a rule-breaking MP who refused to do the right thing.

“Next Thursday voters in Rutherglen and Hamilton West can say enough is enough. You can vote for change and you can elect a local champion in Michael Shanks who will put our two failing governments on notice.

“Labour is once again the party of working people and ready to serve the people of the UK. We can tackle the cost of living crisis, put money in working people’s pockets and make work pay.

“I know the importance of respect for a day’s graft. The dignity in a day’s work. The necessity for work to pay. This is why it is so insulting for the SNP candidate here to hire workers on zero hour contracts.

“It runs totally counter to the asks of people across Rutherglen and Hamilton West - for security in work, secure family finances, and fairness in exchange for hard work.

“The fact is that there is another way – the Labour way. We were founded to seek power, and use it to serve working people and we will do it again.”

Labour previously accused the SNP of desperation after it emerged the latter was paying for “individual distributors” to deliver campaign leaflets. According to the Scottish Sun, one told a resident: “I don’t support the SNP – I’m just getting paid to hand this s***e out. It’s a zero-hours contract as well.” The SNP said it was reviewing its distribution arrangements.

