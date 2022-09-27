Keir Starmer announces Labour would create 'Great British Energy’ body to cut bills and make UK clean energy superpower

The Labour leader promised a new, publicly-owned clean company to harness sun, wind, and waves and deliver energy independence for our country.

Making a landmark speech at Labour conference in Liverpool, Sir Keir vowed to build a Britain where people are “thriving”, not just “surviving”.

He said: “Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan is a plan that will turn the UK into a green growth superpower. And driving the plan forward is a goal that will put us ahead of any major economy in the world. One hundred percent clean power by 2030.

Party leader Sir Keir Starmer making his keynote address during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday September 27, 2022.

“Labour will make sure that the public money we spend building-up British industry, spurs on private investment, stimulates growth … and the British people enjoy the returns.

“Labour won’t make the mistake the Tories made with North Sea oil and gas back in the 1980s. Where they frittered away the wealth from our national resources.

“Just look at what’s happening at the moment. The largest onshore wind farm in Wales. Who owns it? Sweden. Energy bills in Swansea are paying for schools and hospitals in Stockholm. The Chinese Communist Party has a stake in our nuclear industry. And five million people in Britain pay their bills to an energy company owned by France.

“Labour will set up Great British Energy within the first year of a Labour government. A new company that takes advantage of the opportunities in clean British power, and because it’s right for jobs, because it’s right for growth, because it’s right for energy independence.

“The road to net-zero is no longer one of stern, austere, self-denial. It’s at the heart of modern, 21st century aspiration. Technology has turned everything on its head. Green and growth don’t just go together – they’re inseparable. The future wealth of this country is in our air, in our seas, and in our skies. Britain should harness that wealth and share it with all.”

The role of GB Energy would be to provide additional capacity, alongside the rapidly expanding private sector, to establish the UK as a clean energy superpower and guarantee long term energy security.

Many European, Asian, and American countries have their own public generating companies, like EDF in France and Vattenfall in Sweden, which partner with the private sector to increase capacity and build clean energy at scale.

His pledge came along with plans for clean power by 2030, with Sir Keir saying it would save £93 billion for UK households over the rest of this decade.

The SNP previously tried and failed to have a state-run energy firm, with Nicola Sturgeon having previously promised one.

She claimed the pandemic disrupted all sorts of things that governments across the world were planning to do”.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after polls showed his party were 17 per cent ahead of the Tories, at a time the pound reached an all-time low.

He told a rapturous conference Labour will beat the Tories because the party has “fairness” and “economic reason” on its side.

Sir Keir explained: “If they want to fight us on redistribution, if they want to fight us on workers’ rights, if they want to tell us working people don’t come first, we’ll take them on – and we will win.

“And we will win not just because we have fairness on our side but because we have economic reason on our side too. Trickle-down economics doesn’t work. Britain won’t be better off just because we make the rich richer. ”

He also suggested Kwasi Kwarteng had been “caught bang to rights” on the Tories’ economic record.

“We will fight the Tories on economic growth. Their record is appalling – the worst decade of growth in two centuries. Or, as the Chancellor puts it, ‘a vicious cycle of stagnation’, he said.

“Now, I have to say, as a former prosecutor, it always warms my heart when somebody caught bang to rights pleads guilty at the first opportunity.”

Sir Keir also repeated his vow Labour will not make a deal with the SNP “under any circumstances.

He said: “Conference, the challenges we face – the cost-of-living crisis, climate change, standing up to Putin – are common across our four nations.

“We saw off the threat of fascism and deadly disease, together. We built the NHS and the welfare state, together. But I don’t believe in our union just because of our history. I believe in it because of our future.”

He added: “Scotland needs a Labour government that can deliver change. But it also needs the power and resources to shape its own future, whoever’s in power in Westminster. And the SNP are not interested in this.

“For them, Scotland’s success in the UK is met with gritted teeth, seen as a roadblock to independence, and so, they stand in the way. We can’t work with them. We won’t work with them. No deal under any circumstances.

“A fairer, greener, more dynamic Scotland. In a fairer, greener, more dynamic, Labour Britain.”

Sir Keir concluded by claiming Labour are the “party of the centre-ground” and the Tories will “stop at nothing” in a bid for a fifth term.

He told his members: “Conference, on climate change, growth, aspiration, levelling-up, Brexit, economic responsibility we are the party of the centre-ground.

“Once again, the political wing of the British people -and we can achieve great things.

“Let’s not kid ourselves: the next two years will be tough. The Tories want a fifth term and they will stop at nothing to achieve it.

“And because of their record, because of the state of Britain, they are getting desperate. With so little that’s good to defend, they will lash out.

“We need to be prepared, disciplined, focused, spend each day working to earn the trust of the British people. Meet their attacks with hope, provide the leadership this country so desperately needs.