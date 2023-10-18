KC's report into 'rigged' ferry contract at Ferguson Marine clears CMAL of fraud

A leading lawyer’s report into allegations a ferry contract was “rigged” has clear Scotland’s ferry procurement body of fraud but has identified “missteps” taken by the agency.

The 40-page report undertaken by Barry Smith KC is long-awaited and was published by the ferry procurement body today.

However, the probe was solely investigating to “establish whether there was any fraud and not wider questions relating to the procurement of the vessels”, revealed in The Scotsman earlier this year.

It has concluded that no individual was found to have acted fraudulently to allow Ferguson Marine to pass the early stage in the tender process

In the conclusions, the lawyer states: “It is clear to me that just as there is no evidence of a fraud by any individual, or individuals acting in concert, there is equally no evidence of any fraud corporately.

“It is the singular feature of the period under consideration that the CMAL Board did not wish to award the contracts to FMEL absent full coverage guarantees and that the Scottish Ministers intervened.”

Mr Smith KC also states that employees were “genuinely offended by the allegations” and he found “no evidence” any CMAL employee “acted with dishonest or fraudulent intention”.

He added: “Ultimately, the question posed was whether a fraud was committed during the procurement process. I did not find evidence of fraud.

"That is not the same as saying that the procurement process was conducted perfectly.”

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive of CMAL said: “We welcome the findings of Barry Smith KC‘s independent investigation, which has established no evidence of fraud in the procurement of vessels 801 and 802.

“We do, however, recognise that the report identifies a number of missteps over the course of the procurement during 2014 and 2015, and mitigations have been in place for several years to ensure these do not happen again. For example, all parties involved in a CMAL competitive tender are required to sign a confidentiality agreement, and all clarification meetings with bidders are now carried out using the same method of communication.