The Scottish Greens accused her of dragging the country “back to the 1950s” over her socially conservative views

Kate Forbes has vowed to “progress” the rights of all communities in Scotland, amid attacks from the Greens about what they said are the Deputy First Minister’s “judgemental attitudes” towards social issues including abortion.

It comes after the sacking two prominent SNP voices on LGBT rights sparking accusations John Swinney’s newly-appointed deputy is already influencing a potential watering-down of equalities legislation.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie took aim at Ms Forbes at FMQs, suggesting her appointment was taking Scotland “back to the oppressive values of the 1950s”.

John Swinney and Kate Forbes speak to journalists after First Minister's Questions (Photo by Lesley Martin/PA Wire)

Ms Forbes’ appointment has proved controversial due to her socially conservative views, particularly her opposition to single-sex marriage and having children outside of marriage.

SNP equalities minister Emma Roddick, who was leading on Scottish Government plans to ban conversion therapy was sacked by Mr Swinney. Joe FitzPatrick, who was a passionate supporter of trans rights during the gender recognition reforms debate, was also sacked from his position as local government empowerment and planning minister.

Speaking to The Scotsman, Mr Harvie said the suggestion he held opposition to Ms Forbes’ religious beliefs was “nonsense”, adding there are “other prominent politicians, including in the SNP, who are members of the same church, who support progressive policy positions”.

He added: “It was the positions she came out with that shocked so many people.”

Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater (Picture by Lisa Ferguson)

Asked about whether the dismissal of Ms Roddick was a signal a conversation therapy ban could be weakened or delayed, Mr Harvie said: “That will be an early test case.”

He added: “Will the government not just say that remains policy but commit to bringing that legislation forward quickly or will they decide it’s not for the coming legislative programme and kick it into the long grass?

“We know there are many people across different political parties, including some in the SNP, who would like loopholes built into that legislation. It’s going to be urgent for John Swinney to respond to that challenge and to give some clarity because the appointment of Kate Forbes is making a lot of people worried.”

Jen Bell, co-convener of the Rainbow Greens, said: ”LGBT Scots will be rightly fearful when they see dedicated, talented ministers like Emma Roddick and Joe Fitzpatrick - who happen to be openly LGBT - given the boot to make way for Kate Forbes as second in command.

“Instead of standing up for us, supporting and empowering us, Swinney is enabling the very forces hell bent on driving us from public life. Yet he promised to lead a progressive centre left government and govern for all Scots. It’s absolutely shameful.”

Speaking after FMQs, Mr Swinney was asked if he believes his deputy supports his progressive values. He replied: “Yes, she does actually.”

Ms Forbes then told journalists: “I am here to support the First Minister and together we serve all communities in Scotland as we further and progress the rights of every community in Scotland, and I look forward to doing my part in achieving the Government’s aims in that regard.

“Not just that, but when I joined Government yesterday in a clear role to support the First Minister, I signed up to collective responsibility, so I stand by the Government’s decisions and agenda to improve and progress the rights of all of Scotland’s communities.”

The First Minister also said it is “absolutely legitimate” for people to “seek reassurance”.

He said: “If people are feeling uneasy or anxious, we’re better airing that.