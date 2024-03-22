Kate Forbes suggested Humza Yousaf, who narrowly won the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon last year, lacks a “big vision” for the country, and indicated she would run for the SNP leadership again “if the opportunity arises”.

Ms Forbes returned to the backbenches last year after losing to Mr Yousaf, but is still seen by many as a potential future leader.

Speaking at a special Holyrood Sources podcast event to mark 25 years of devolution, she emphasised the importance of having a “big vision”.

Kate Forbes at SNP leadership hustings on March 12, 2023 in Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Brough-Pool/Getty Images)

The event at Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms had earlier heard from three former first ministers: Alex Salmond, Lord McConnell of Glenscorrodale and Henry McLeish.

Ms Forbes said: “What is the big vision for the next 25 years? We will have different views but there was a big vision that was shared this evening by each of the first ministers that we heard from. They had a big vision.

“And I think all of us need to be enthused and inspired by what the current big vision is. And for individuals who are working there, we too need to be enthused because if we're not, then there are alternative jobs.”

Asked if the current First Minister had a big vision, Ms Forbes said: “Well I think we are going through a challenging time and if I can answer that in a diplomatic fashion then I would say that it is a particularly difficult time because, to my mind, a lot of those solutions to those big issues, I think, are not currently within the powers of the Scottish parliament. Now, that’s not an excuse not to deal with things.”

She added: “At a time of crisis, people need to be inspired. They need to be inspired by leadership, they need to be inspired by the thought that things are going to get better. And this is going to be a challenging year all round. And I certainly think, as much as I back the party and the current First Minister, we can only win elections if you have a big vision we can get behind.”

Ms Forbes said she previously ran to be SNP leader “because I felt like I did have a vision and I had an appetite for change, and I still think I’ve got a vision and I still think I’ve got an appetite for change”.

She added: “So what I repeatedly said over the last year is I’m very content on the backbenches. But if the opportunity arises – and there is no opportunity right now – if the opportunity arises and it’s the right thing for the country, for the party and for my family, then I wouldn’t rule it out.

