Hopes of accessing up to £100,000 in compensation have been dashed for the Fornethy Survivors

Survivors of historic abuse at Fornethy House say they will not give up hope, after Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes once again blocked them from receiving compensation.

Marion Reid, who went to Fornethy House with her older sister for six weeks back in 1965, said she was “not surprised”, but added: “There is still hope.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 200 women make up the Fornethy Survivors. They suffered horrific physical, emotional and sexual abuse while staying at Fornethy House in Angus between the 1960s and 1990s.

These women are not able to access the Redress Scotland scheme, which offers up to £100,000 compensation for those abused in residential care, because they were only in short-term respite care.

Hopes were raised last month when a Holyrood committee told the Scottish Government to overturn this ruling, saying it “created an unjustified barrier”. However, Ms Forbes has now said she will not alter the eligibility criteria to allow the Fornethy Survivors to access this compensation scheme.

She said: “The change to the eligibility criteria … would be in direct contrast to the policy intention of the scheme and would, if implemented, have substantial consequences for survivors, contributors and the administration of the scheme.

“The potential risks of implementing such a change are acknowledged by the Law Society, who note that it would have ‘wider implications beyond this individual group of survivors, and this would seem to potentially extend the scope of the Redress Scheme beyond its original intended aim’.