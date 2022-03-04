Research by Savanta ComRes for The Economist also found Scots remain divided over the constitutional question, with No leading by 51 per cent to 49 per cent once undecideds are removed.

Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a second referendum before the end of next year. However, it is unlikely the UK Government will agree to this.

Pro-independence activists wave Scottish Saltire flags as they march from Holyrood to the Meadows in Edinburgh. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

The First Minister is expected to publish a new prospectus for independence in coming months.

“I intend to do everything that is within my power to enable that referendum to happen before the end of 2023, and we will set out exactly what that means in terms of the date of the introduction of legislation when we’ve taken the detailed decisions around that,” she said earlier this year.

However, the latest polling suggests the public do not support such a timetable.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union, said: “With the long-term impact of Covid and a cost-of-living crisis that is leading to higher energy bills and food prices, only a government completely out-of-touch with the people of Scotland would prioritise another referendum.

“The very last thing that Scotland needs is more division and economic uncertainty.

“As part of the UK, we can invest more in our public services and use the strength of the UK economy to address the cost-of-living crisis and bring communities together, not tear them apart.”