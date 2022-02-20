Boris Johnson refuses to say if he will resign if found to have broken his own Covid laws

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo by Matt Dunham - Pool / Getty Images

The Prime Minister was pressed over the issue multiple times while appearing on the BBC's Sunday Morning show.

He insisted there is a "process underway" and he could not answer.

The SNP said it was “utterly absurd” that Mr Johnson believes he can remain in office.

The Prime Minister handed a legal questionnaire to police on Friday regarding claims that lockdown-busting parties were held in Downing Street.

The content of his questionnaire response has not been made public.

Metropolitan Police are investigating 12 events allegedly attended by government figures during lockdowns, including as many as six that the Prime Minister is reported to have attended.

Officers involved with Operation Hillman, which is examining whether Covid restrictions were broken in Downing Street and across Whitehall, sent formal questionnaires to approximately 50 people as they look into the details of alleged Covid rule-breaking.

BBC presenter Sophie Raworth repeatedly asked Mr Johnson if he would resign if the police found he broke his own Covid laws.

Mr Johnson said: "Any answer would be interpreted as a point of commentary about the process. I've got to leave it."

He later added: "You must forgive me, I can't comment about a process that's currently underway, and I won't."

The Prime Minister insisted "nothing would give me greater pleasure than to give you full and detailed answers", but added: "I genuinely can't because we've got a process underway.

"There is not a jot I can say until it's done."

Ms Raworth pointed out that there is no jury involved and his answers would not prejudice any trial, adding that he is "choosing not to" answer.

Asked if there were parties in his flat during lockdown, Mr Johnson said he "respectfully, humbly" could not answer.

Asked if he still stood by his previous comment that all guidance was followed by No 10, he said: "We have a process underway. I've got to respect that."

Speaking of the police investigation and criticism from his own party members, Mr Johnson said: “I am fortunate to live in a democracy.

"I am fortunate to be the Prime Minister of a free independent democratic country where people can take that sort of decision, and where I do face that sort of pressure, that’s a wonderful thing.”

Kirsten Oswald, the SNP’s deputy Westminster leader, said: “It is utterly absurd that Boris Johnson believes he can remain in office - indeed, it is absurd that he is even still in office after the long list of scandal and sleaze that seems to be endemic in his premiership.

"Under Boris Johnson, the UK is in a state of constant chaos. Westminster is engulfed in sleaze, corruption and criminality, the Tory cost of living crisis is spiralling out of control, and his reckless hard Brexit has inflicted billions of pounds of damage to Scotland's economy.