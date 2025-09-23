John Swinney's SNP pledge to help frail patients that top doctor confirms has been missed

The vice-principal of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine says government ministers need to invest in social care to end the growing issue of bed blocking.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government’s pledge to create frailty teams in accident-and-emergency (A&E) departments across Scotland has been missed, a leading emergency doctor has claimed.

Earlier this year, First Minister John Swinney said his Government would be installing frailty teams at hospital front doors by the end of the summer. These teams would divert older patients away from A&E and onto other clinical services instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Dr Fiona Hunter, an A&E consultant and vice-president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine RCEM), said this promise had not been met - and the problems facing A&E departments would not be fixed until the Government invested more in social care.

The SNP government had promised frailty teams at A&E departments across the country. | Jeff Moore/Press Association

Speaking to the BBC on Tuesday, Dr Hunter said: “There are initiatives we have been led to believe would be happening. We were told there would be frailty teams at the front door by the end of summer. But as far as I can see, summer is over and having discussed it with the rest of the clinical leads in every emergency department across Scotland, I’ve only heard of one department where that is actually taking place.

“The idea of these initiatives are good, but they are not happening in reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These initiatives to try and avoid admissions happening will not fix the problem at the backdoor - we need funding in social care to get flow through hospitals.”

This comes after figures revealed over 800 patients died last year while enduring lengthy waits in A&E.

The RCEM said it was a “national tragedy” there was an estimated 818 excess deaths linked to stays of 12 hours or longer before being admitted to A&E departments in Scotland.

Dr Hunter said the solution to the problem was in tackling bed blocking, where patients were medically fit to leave hospital, but could not because there was no social care plan in place for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said every A&E department in Scotland was at capacity, which meant patients were being “seen in cupboards, relatives’ rooms, they are being stacked in corridors or waiting in ambulances outside”.