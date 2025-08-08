John Swinney and Sir Keir Starmer have both spoken out about the decisions taken by Israel’s war cabinet under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

John Swinney has described the Israeli government’s decision to approve a plan to take over Gaza City as “completely and utterly unacceptable”.

The First Minister’s comments come as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Israel was “wrong” to approve the occupation plans for Gaza City.

The sun sets behind buildings that were destroyed during the Israeli ground and air operations stand in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel | AP

Sir Keir urged Israeli leaders to reconsider the new offensive, claiming it would “bring more bloodshed” if they pressed ahead.

Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu met with his war cabinet and approved plans for a major escalation in the conflict early on Friday.

The Israeli plan stops short of fully taking over all of Gaza, as had been touted ahead of the war cabinet meeting. But the Prime Minister insisted Israel should de-escalate, rather than launch the operation.

‘More human suffering’

Mr Swinney said the move would create even more human suffering as he reiterated calls for a ceasefire.

First Minister John Swinney alongside the first tee where US President Donald Trump officially opened the New Course at Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire (Picture: Jane Barlow) | PA

In a post on X, Mr Swinney said: “The decision of the Israeli Government to seize control of Gaza City is completely and utterly unacceptable. It will create even more human suffering for the Palestinian people and further escalate the conflict.

“The international community must stop Israel and secure a ceasefire.”

Sir Keir has pledged to recognise a Palestinian state by next month unless Israel meets a series of conditions towards ending the war in Gaza.

Starmer’s message for Israel

He said: “The Israeli government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately. This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed.”

The Prime Minister added: “Every day the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens and hostages taken by Hamas are being held in appalling and inhuman conditions. What we need is a ceasefire, a surge in humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages by Hamas and a negotiated solution.”

Sir Keir has also urged Hamas to disarm, release its remaining Israeli hostages, and accept it will have no part in the future governance of Gaza.

If Israel’s Gaza City offensive goes ahead, the prospect of it meeting Sir Keir’s conditions to prevent the UK recognising Palestinian statehood would likely diminish.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he could officially recognise Palestine by next month

Israel counter measures

The Times has meanwhile reported the Israeli government is considering counter measures should the UK recognise Palestine. This could include withdrawing defence and intelligence co-operation, which has been vital to foiling terror activities in the UK, the newspaper said.

In his statement, Sir Keir also warned the prospect of a two-state solution reached through a negotiated peace was “vanishing before our eyes”.

He said: “Together with our allies, we are working on a long-term plan to secure peace in the region as part of a two-state solution, and ultimately achieve a brighter future for Palestinians and Israelis.

“But without both sides engaging in good faith in negotiations, that prospect is vanishing before our eyes. Our message is clear: a diplomatic solution is possible, but both parties must step away from the path of destruction.”

‘Block arms exports’

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey urged the UK government to block all arms exports to Israel and sanction Mr Netanyahu, saying it was becoming “increasingly clear that his goal is ethnic cleansing” in Gaza.

“Netanyahu’s plans to occupy the whole of Gaza are utterly abhorrent,” he said.