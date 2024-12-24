John Swinney's Christmas message - and his SNP Government's No.1 priority

John Swinney has delivered his first Christmas message as First Minister

The Scottish Government’s “utmost priority” is tackling child poverty, the First Minister has said in his Christmas message.

On Tuesday, John Swinney wished the country a Merry Christmas and thanked volunteers, emergency service workers and those in the armed forces.

First Minister John Swinney has delivered his Christmas message. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

He said: “The festive period is always a good time to appreciate those who mean the most to us. For me, that is my family. It has been an unexpectedly busy year for all of us, and I cannot thank my family enough for the support they have given to me.

“I can’t wait to spend some more time at home over the holidays. At the top of our list will be taking time to enjoy the countryside near our home – the Perthshire countryside – places such as Loch Faskally, which are very special to me.”

He added: “I even made it the cover of my Christmas card this year, the proceeds of which will support Children First.

“The utmost priority of my Government is eradicating child poverty here in Scotland, and Children First provides support to Scotland’s children and their families. Because, while Christmas is a wonderful, festive time of the year for many, it can also be a difficult or hectic time for others.”

Earlier, Mr Swinney announced money earned from a framed, signed copy of the picture of Loch Faskally on his personal Christmas card, which was taken by PA news agency photographer Jane Barlow, will be auctioned in the new year with proceeds going to charity Children First.

Me Swinney then paid tribute to those working in public and armed services, as well as those who volunteer to help others for free.

“Their hard work and dedication make Scotland’s many wonderful communities what they are,” he said.

“So, I hope you will all join me, in whatever way you choose, in saying thanks to those who mean the most to you, whether they are sitting around a table with you or simply in your thoughts.

“From my family to yours, Merry Christmas.”

Meanwhile, Russell Findlay gave his first ever festive message as Scottish Conservative leader.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay has criticised SNP government's 'freebie' culture (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

He said it was an “honour” and a “privilege” to work in public service, and promised to stand up for the rights of Scots.

“Public service is not just a duty, it’s a privilege, too,” he said. “I will never take for granted the opportunity to represent you and stand up for your hopes, concerns and ambitions.

“At Christmas, we should all take a moment to thank those public servants who won’t get much of a holiday over the festive period, especially armed forces personnel and emergency service workers.

“We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for the sacrifices they make in doing their duty and keeping us safe.

“I hope you will get a chance to spend time with family and friends this year. Over Christmas, we should all take the opportunity to cherish moments with loved ones and also think about reaching out to those who may be alone and lonely.

“Merry Christmas from everyone at the Scottish Conservatives.”

Children First chief executive Mary Glasgow previously said they were “delighted and honoured” the First Minister had chosen the charity to benefit from this year’s Christmas card.

Ms Glasgow said: “We are very grateful to John Swinney for thinking of us and to Jane Barlow for sharing her beautiful image to help children across the country.”