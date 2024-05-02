It’s hard to avoid the cliches. If John Swinney’s leadership launch felt a bit like history repeating itself, the SNP will hope this time around it is neither as tragedy nor farce.

“I believe I have the experience, the skills and I command the trust and the confidence of people across this country,” the former deputy first minister told a packed, slightly sweaty hall near Edinburgh’s Grassmarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty years after stepping down as SNP leader following a series of poor election results, Mr Swinney believes he is the man to unite his party and turn its declining fortunes around.

John Swinney launches his leadership bid. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Plenty seem to agree. Senior figures in attendance included Shirley-Anne Somerville, the social justice secretary; culture secretary Angus Robertson; transport secretary Fiona Hyslop; and independence minister Jamie Hepburn.

Mr Swinney was introduced by economy secretary Màiri McAllan, who seen as one of the SNP’s bright young talents.

A few things stood out about his pitch. The first was his insistence that he would be no “caretaker” or interim leader. There had been speculation that Mr Swinney, who turned 60 a couple of weeks ago, would take over and steady the ship, before passing the baton on to someone else.

"I am offering to lead my party through the Westminster election, and to lead us beyond the 2026 [Holyrood] elections,” he said. “Two contests which I intend to win for the SNP.”

Then there were his comments about Kate Forbes, his potential leadership rival. She enjoys the support of those who want change in the SNP, not more continuity, and who are unhappy about the direction of the party in recent years.

Mr Swinney said he wanted her to play a “significant part” in his top team. “She is an intelligent, creative, thoughtful person who has much to contribute to our national life,” he said. “If elected, I will make sure that Kate is able to make that contribution.”

He later said she would be offered a “very involved, senior position”. His deputy?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of writing, Ms Forbes is still considering a leadership bid of her own. Mr Swinney’s lavish praise and promise of an influential role may sway her decision.

The former deputy first minister said he was a different, stronger character from when he last led the SNP, between 2000 and 2004. That wasn’t a particularly happy time.

I couldn’t resist asking an obvious question. What does it say about the SNP that Mr Swinney has emerged as the man of the hour, and not one of the party’s younger, fresher faces? Mr Swinney jokingly feigned concern about such a comment from “a representative of such an august journal”. Sir Keir Starmer, he pointed out, is older than him.