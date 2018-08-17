John Swinney under fire for ‘hypocrisy’ over private school tax advice

Education Secretary John Swinney has been accused of an “error of judgment” for making representations on behalf of Kilgraston School to Finance Secretary Derek Mackay.

The accusation was made by Labour after it emerged that he contacted Mr Mackay over his private school tax plans.

Education Secretary John Swinney. Picture: John Devlin

Mr Mackay wrote back to Mr Swinney suggesting schools could get round business rates hikes by seeking relief from councils. Labour education spokesman Iain Gray said: “The hypocrisy of this will anger parents and teachers across the country, this looks like another error of judgment from John Swinney.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Mr Swinney was fulfilling his obligation to raise an issue on behalf of his constituents, which is his duty to do so.”