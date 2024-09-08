The Scottish Conservatives will table a debate on the roll-out of free school meals to all primary school pupils

John Swinney could this week face a parliamentary backlash after abandoning a commitment to roll out free school meals..

The First Minister shelved his party’s manifesto pledge to expand free school meals to all primary six and seven pupils when he unveiled his programme for government last week.

This move has been met with widespread criticism and accusations of a “betrayal” of the SNP’s promise to eradicate child poverty.

Now the Scottish Conservatives hope to push the SNP into a U-turn by tabling an opposition day debate on the matter.

Liam Kerr MSP, the party’s education spokesman, said: “John Swinney and the SNP have shamefully abandoned Scotland’s poorest pupils by axing the universal roll-out of free school meals in primary schools.

“We’re using crucial parliamentary time this week, urging him to reverse that shocking decision.”

Mr Kerr told the Sunday Mail the decision “flies in the face of the SNP’s plans to eradicate child poverty”.

He added: “I urge the SNP to do the right thing and deliver this pledge as promised.

“If the SNP will not U-turn, then I call on MSPs from all parties to join the Scottish Conservatives and back the roll-out of free school meals for all primary pupils.”

To win the vote the Scottish Conservatives would need the support of all other opposition parties in Holyrood.

However, even if they get the backing of all other parties, this would be a non-binding vote.

This means the SNP would not be forced to U-turn on the decision, but the will of parliament would be against them and put pressure on them to change the policy.

This comes after a week of brutal cuts to public spending.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison unveiled a series of emergency spending controls when parliament returned on Tuesday after the summer recess, slashing £500 million from public spending.

Despite assurances from Ms Robison the cuts will not affect frontline services, it includes slashing £115m from the health department and £23m from projects to tackle climate change.

Ms Robison also announced her government could use the remaining £460m ScotWind cash on day-to-day spending.

ScotWind money comes from leasing the seabed to wind farm developers, and was initially earmarked for investment in green energy.

The backlash to the announcements could make it difficult for the government to pass its 2025/26 budget as they can no longer rely on the Scottish Greens for support.

Green co-leader Lorna Slater said: “The Greens might change their mind and support the budget if there’s a U-turn on free school meals.

“Otherwise the government might have to do a deal with the Lib Dems and get their MSPs to abstain from voting.