John Swinney told to sack 'disgraced' Health Secretary after limogate row

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay called Neil Gray ‘dishonest’

John Swinney has been told to sack his Health Secretary following a row linked to his use of ministerial cars to attend football games.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay called Neil Gray “dishonest, disgraced and distracted”.

He accused the First Minister of being “in a state of denial” and giving Mr Gray “a free pass” while the NHS is in crisis.

It comes after Mr Gray apologised to MSPs for making an “inadvertent error” when he said official notes were taken at all meetings he attended at football stadiums. This turned out not to be the case for every match.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions, Mr Findlay said: “He misled parliament, but he didn’t come clean straight away. The truth had to be dragged out of him by the Scottish Conservatives.”

He said Mr Gray had committed a “flagrant breach” of the ministerial code and called for an independent investigation.

Health Secretary Neil Gray during a visit to Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Picture: Michael Gillen | NationalWorld

He added: “Patients will continue to be let down by another dishonest and disgraced and distracted Health Secretary who is failing to bring down waiting lists.

“In the real world, if people can’t do their jobs properly or don’t tell the truth, they get sacked. Is it not time for John Swinney to show some leadership by sending Neil Gray, in a chauffeur-driven limo if he likes, to collect his P45?”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “The SNP’s record on the NHS is one of abject failure. Our NHS and care system is in permanent crisis and we have a Health Secretary that no one has confidence in.

“He should be sacked for mismanaging our NHS, not just misleading this parliament.”

Mr Swinney defended the minister, insisting both he and Mr Gray are “entirely focused” on turning around performance in the NHS.

However, he accepted that when answering questions in Holyrood over his use of Scottish Government cars to travel to football matches, Mr Gray should not have said there were notes available for all the meetings.

He added: “In one answer, Neil Gray used one word that he shouldn’t have used - the word ‘all’. On the basis of that fact, I judge that Neil Gray, in taking the action that he’s taken, has acted entirely appropriately in his responsibilities to parliament and in accordance with the ministerial code.

“Now, of course, it is up to the independent advisers that I have appointed to take a different view to the one I have taken. I will be inviting my independent advisers to consider the view that I have taken, and it will be free to them to take that decision.

“That’s why I have strengthened the ministerial code.”

The Scottish Government recently changed the ministerial code so potential breaches no longer have to be referred by the First Minister, with the advisers now able to launch an investigation if they feel it is warranted.

Later asked by journalists if the Health Secretary should stand down, Mr Swinney said: “No, he shouldn’t. We’re just getting on with steps that we’re taking to improve the health service, that’s what Neil Gray and I are focused on.”

He also added that no health leaders had voiced misgivings about Mr Gray during a recent meeting.

Earlier this week, opposition MSPs accused Mr Gray of misleading parliament when he said notes were taken at all of the meetings.

On Tuesday, the Health Secretary apologised. He said: “Despite being clear earlier in the session that I would need to check, I recognise that I asserted that there would be summaries available for all engagements.

“It has since come to light that this is incorrect and I am sorry for that inadvertent error.”

It marked the second time Mr Gray had issued an apology in relation to the row over his use of taxpayer limos to watch Aberdeen – the team he supports – and the Scotland national team.

In November, Mr Gray said it was legitimate for ministers to attend sporting events and he will continue to do so.