John Swinney told to end 'damaging impacts' on business and publish boiler ban plans

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of organisations have penned a letter to First Minister John Swinney calling on him to bring forward promised legislation to phase out gas boilers in homes over fears delays will have “damaging impacts” on businesses.

The Scottish Government pledged to bring forward flagship heat in buildings legislation as part of the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A consultation on the proposed legislation closed a year ago and the legislation was included in Mr Swinney’s Programme for Government in September, with the intention to publish the law before the summer recess.

First Minister John Swinney (Picture: Jane Barlow) | PA

Independent advisers, the Climate Change Committee, previously suggested the Scottish Government’s initial heat in building plans could act as a blueprint for the rest of the UK in decarbonising heating.

The plans are set to chart a path to gradually banning fossil fuel heating systems across Scotland by 2045, with trigger points such as buying a property set out when action is required. Under the draft plans, no action was required before 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But earlier this month, acting net zero secretary Gillian Martin told MSPs she would only “introduce a Heat in Buildings Bill when I can be satisfied” the legislation “will decrease fuel poverty at the same time as they decarbonise houses”.

That move came after the First Minister told The Scotsman he was considering allowing hydrogen for heating to be allowed as part of the regulations. Ms Martin previously told The Scotsman the Scottish Government would not pursue net zero policies that “make people poorer”.

But now, the Existing Homes Alliance, made up of housing, environmental, fuel poverty, consumer and industry organisations, has called on Mr Swinney to ensure a Heat in Buildings Bill is introduced at Holyrood before the summer so it can be considered by MSPs before next year’s Holyrood election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter to the First Minister, signed by 25 organisations, the coalition has warned that delays to the legislation has “already deterred suppliers, contractors and installers from scaling up to meet growing demand”, stressing “the cost of delay is lost job opportunities and another winter of cold homes and fuel poverty”.

Concerns have been raised about the cost of installing heat pumps | Getty Images

The coalition adds: “Our fear is that further delay in the introduction of this Heat in Buildings Bill will mean it may not be passed ahead of the 2026 election, resulting in damaging impacts on your Programme for Government priorities, as well as on our businesses. We are therefore writing to highlight the need for urgency in this matter.

“Businesses across the country are ready and willing to help meet the climate challenge, creating thousands of green jobs and upgrading homes, so they are warm and affordable to heat. But certainty is needed to allow us to plan how we can scale up to meet growing demand and to give us the confidence to invest in training and jobs across the country.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Both the First Minister and the cabinet secretary have said that we will introduce a heat in buildings bill when we are satisfied that the interventions in it will be able to decrease fuel poverty at the same time as they decarbonise houses.