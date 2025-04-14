John Swinney scraps SNP government 'independence unit'

Unionist campaigners say the move is ‘long overdue’.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Minister John Swinney has scrapped the SNP government’s “independence unit”. which published papers on policy for an independent Scotland.

The Constitutional Futures Division, which was set up by Nicola Sturgeon’s government in 2019, was officially disbanded on 17 January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years the unit has involved more than a dozen civil servants and published 13 papers on independence policy costing more than £200,000.

A march in support of Scottish Independence in May 2024 in Glasgow (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A Freedom of Information request shows the unit has now been absorbed into the wider constitution directorate, which tackles other constitutional work such as Brexit and the Scottish Government’s relationships with the UK Government and other devolved administrations.

Unionist campaigners say the move is “long overdue” and branded the unit a “waste of taxpayers’ money”.

Alastair Cameron, chairman of Scotland in Union, said: “Having wasted millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money on the SNP’s separation drive, this move is long overdue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But despite the challenges facing our public services, the nationalists continue to prioritise division instead of the priorities of the people of Scotland.

“It’s time for change, with a government that focuses on what really matters.”

Rachael Hamilton MSP, deputy leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said: “The SNP wasted an appalling amount of taxpayers’ money on these papers which nobody read and were a complete waste of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They should be upfront about how many staff are still working on constitutional matters, when they should be focusing on growing our economy and supporting our public services which are at breaking point on the SNP’s watch."

Rachael Hamilton MSP | Jane Barlow/Press Association

Neil Bibby MSP, Scottish Labour’s constitution spokesman, said: “For too long the SNP has tried to use the constitution to distract from its record of failure in government.

“Taxpayer money should be spent on public services instead of the SNP’s own obsession, so this decision is welcome.”

This comes after the SNP was able to pass its 2025/26 budget with support from the Scottish Lib Dems - the Lib Dems said they would only back the SNP budget if it included no more spending on independence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Jardine MP, the party’s Scotland spokeswoman, said: “Scottish Liberal Democrats were clear that a budget that contained spending on independence would be a non-starter for us.

“The independence white papers were a waste of time and money so I’m glad that our negotiations have freed up civil servants to get on with more important things like fixing health and care services.”