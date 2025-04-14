John Swinney scraps SNP government 'independence unit'
First Minister John Swinney has scrapped the SNP government’s “independence unit”. which published papers on policy for an independent Scotland.
The Constitutional Futures Division, which was set up by Nicola Sturgeon’s government in 2019, was officially disbanded on 17 January.
Over the years the unit has involved more than a dozen civil servants and published 13 papers on independence policy costing more than £200,000.
A Freedom of Information request shows the unit has now been absorbed into the wider constitution directorate, which tackles other constitutional work such as Brexit and the Scottish Government’s relationships with the UK Government and other devolved administrations.
Unionist campaigners say the move is “long overdue” and branded the unit a “waste of taxpayers’ money”.
Alastair Cameron, chairman of Scotland in Union, said: “Having wasted millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money on the SNP’s separation drive, this move is long overdue.
“But despite the challenges facing our public services, the nationalists continue to prioritise division instead of the priorities of the people of Scotland.
“It’s time for change, with a government that focuses on what really matters.”
Rachael Hamilton MSP, deputy leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said: “The SNP wasted an appalling amount of taxpayers’ money on these papers which nobody read and were a complete waste of time.
“They should be upfront about how many staff are still working on constitutional matters, when they should be focusing on growing our economy and supporting our public services which are at breaking point on the SNP’s watch."
Neil Bibby MSP, Scottish Labour’s constitution spokesman, said: “For too long the SNP has tried to use the constitution to distract from its record of failure in government.
“Taxpayer money should be spent on public services instead of the SNP’s own obsession, so this decision is welcome.”
This comes after the SNP was able to pass its 2025/26 budget with support from the Scottish Lib Dems - the Lib Dems said they would only back the SNP budget if it included no more spending on independence.
Christine Jardine MP, the party’s Scotland spokeswoman, said: “Scottish Liberal Democrats were clear that a budget that contained spending on independence would be a non-starter for us.
“The independence white papers were a waste of time and money so I’m glad that our negotiations have freed up civil servants to get on with more important things like fixing health and care services.”
A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “The Constitution Directorate will continue to take forward the varied forms of constitutional-related work.”
