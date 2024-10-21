John Swinney says he is still 'wrestling' with assisted dying plans

The First Minister said the planned age threshold of 16 was a ‘significant issue’

John Swinney has said he is yet to make up his mind on assisted dying, with the planned age threshold of 16 a “significant issue”.

The First Minister said it was a "very difficult" topic but he would make his final views known before the legislation is debated in Holyrood.

The Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill has been brought forward by Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur.

John Swinney | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

It would allow terminally ill adults to request an end to their life. To be eligible, they would have to have been a resident in Scotland for at least a year, be registered with a GP in the country and be mentally competent.

The Scottish Government previously warned aspects of the legislation may be outside of Holyrood's powers.

Similar legislation has been introduced in Westminster, although it sets the age threshold at 18.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Swinney said the Scottish Government will maintain a neutral position on the proposal.

He added: "In relation to my personal opinion, I am wrestling with this. It is a very difficult issue. I've not come to a final view about it.

"I'm going to, essentially, consider the evidence that is marshalled by the health and sport committee on this question, but I will make my views clear before we get to a stage one view of the Bill, and I do recognise the significance of the issue.

"You put to me specifically the issue of age, which I think is a very significant issue of itself, of difference between the Scottish and the rest of the United Kingdom legislation.

"I think that is one of many substantive and material issues that have got to be wrestled with."

Mr Swinney continued: "Of itself, an age threshold of 16 is, for me, a significant issue to wrestle with."

The First Minister, whose wife Elizabeth Quigley has multiple sclerosis, previously opposed plans to legalise assisted dying in Scotland, voting against them in 2010 and 2015.

Mr McArthur has argued current laws “are failing too many terminally ill Scots, often leaving them facing an undignified and sometimes painful death despite the very best efforts of palliative care”.