John Swinney rules out income tax hike in upcoming Scottish Budget

The First Minister restated his commitment not to increase the tax

John Swinney has ruled out an income tax hike in the upcoming Scottish Budget.

The First Minister restated a commitment his Government made when it set out its spending plans last year.

It comes amid speculation Chancellor Rachel Reeves could be preparing to increase income tax south of the Border, breaking a key Labour manifesto pledge.

She will deliver her Autumn Statement on November 26, almost a month later than last year, with the Scottish Government setting out its own plans in January.

"We've said that there won't be any changes to income tax in the remainder of this parliament," Mr Swinney told a conference organised by the think tank IPPR Scotland.

"The Finance Secretary made that commitment at the Budget last December, so I'm very happy to reinforce that point today."

Mr Swinney said he acknowledged polling by IPPR Scotland which found nearly half of voters (47 per cent) think taxes are already too high.

But he added: "I think what also I have to acknowledge is the fact that if we didn't have the additional revenue generated by the tax changes that we have made, we would not be able to support the investments in public policy that we have made."