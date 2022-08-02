At a Conservative party hustings on Monday night, Ms Truss criticised the First Minister before ruling out a second independence referendum once more.

Speaking at the hustings event in Exeter, the Prime Ministerial candidate described herself as "a child of the Union", having spent some of her youth living in Paisley.

John Swinney, Scotland's deputy first minister, said the comments showed a “contempt for Scotland”, which he said was part of a culture within the UK Government.

John Swinney names Liz Truss' comments on Nicola Sturgeon 'obnoxious' after the Tory PM hopeful said the First Minister is an 'attention seeker' who is best ignored (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

At the event, Ms Truss said: "I really believe we're a family and we're better together."

She was then met with cheers and applause by Tory party members when she said: "I think the best thing to do with Nicola Sturgeon is ignore her.

"She's an attention seeker, that's what she is.

"What we need to do is show the people of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales what we're delivering for them and making sure that all of our government policies apply right across the United Kingdom."

Mr Swinney told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme the comments were “deeply troubling” and “obnoxious”. He said they demonstrated the “contemptuous” attitudes of the Conservative party over the past few years, and cited the UK Internal Market Bill as an example of an "erosion" to democracy in Scotland.

Mr Swinney said: "When people are saying to us we would like our two governments to work more closely together, this comment from Liz Truss demonstrates what we are up against.

"I come across this frequently when I'm dealing with the UK Government – a contempt for Scotland, a desire to belittle Scotland and not hear our voice.

"And if you don't believe me on this, just listen to what Mark Drakeford, the Labour first minister of Wales – he says exactly the same thing about how Wales is treated."

Ms Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak are vying to win over Conservative Party members, whose votes will determine which of them will become the next Prime Minister.