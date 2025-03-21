John Swinney: I look forward to Nicola Sturgeon campaigning for SNP ahead of 2026 election

The First Minister said he ‘very much’ welcomed Ms Sturgeon’s participation in campaigning

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Swinney has said he looks forward to Nicola Sturgeon campaigning for the SNP ahead of the 2026 Holyrood election.

The First Minister said he "very much" welcomed his predecessor's participation "in the work of the party and the campaigning effort".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Sturgeon was pictured with party activists in Glasgow just hours after Police Scotland confirmed she was no longer under investigation as part of Operation Branchform.

The SNP took two Glasgow City Council seats from Labour in by-elections on Friday, including in the Southside Central ward, which covers the area Ms Sturgeon represents in the Scottish Parliament.

John Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon pictured in Holyrood in 2023 | PA

Mr Swinney said he was “absolutely delighted” by the results. "This is now the fourth by-election win in a row - Kilmarnock, Broxburn and Winchburgh, and then the two seats in Glasgow last night,” he said.

"They represent an indication on the ground of the progress the Scottish National Party is making as we rebuild from the difficulties that we faced, and I'm absolutely delighted with the results that were achieved last night."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he wanted to see Ms Sturgeon campaigning at the Holyrood election as well, Mr Swinney said: "I very much welcome Nicola's participation in the work of the party and the campaigning effort.

“She would be particularly delighted at the Southside Central seat, that Mhairi Hunter was elected as a consequence. And I look forward to that contribution to our campaign."

Pushed on whether this included campaigning in 2026, he said: "I'm absolutely delighted with that, yes.”

Police Scotland said on Thursday it had dropped the investigation into Ms Sturgeon and former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie in relation to the party’s finances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came as Ms Sturgeon’s estranged husband and former party chief executive Peter Murrell appeared in court charged with embezzlement.

Ms Sturgeon and Mr Beattie were arrested in 2023 in relation to Operation Branchform, but were released pending further investigation.

Speaking to journalists outside her home near Glasgow, Ms Sturgeon said she was “relieved” to have been cleared, and admitted the past two years had been “difficult” and “frustrating”.

She said: “I am completely in the clear, that is the outcome I would always have expected. As I have said to all of you many times, I have done nothing wrong so I was confident of reaching this point and getting to this outcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton said: “For once, I’m in full agreement with John Swinney – it would be great to see Nicola Sturgeon on the SNP campaign trail next year. Not only is she the most divisive Scottish politician of the devolution era but her record as first minister was dismal.

“She hiked taxes on hard-working Scots at the same time as devastating our public services – and that’s before we even consider the cynicism and secrecy which characterised her government or the ferries scandal and reckless gender self-ID policies.