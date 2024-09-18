Five talking points from John Swinney's first Holyrood conveners' grilling as FM

John Swinney has faced questioning over pressures facing his government by Holyrood committee conveners.

John Swinney underwent his first grilling in front of Holyrood committee conveners since he became First Minister - pressed over the budget, legislation and public services.

Mr Swinney gave very little away during the 90-minute session but revealed his thinking behind some of the most pressing issues facing his government.

First Minister John Swinney | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next year’s budget to ‘cope’ with economic shock

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FM was keen to reassure MSPs that the Scottish Government will not repeat being forced into cutting around £500m to balance the books this financial year - partly because it has now allocated its ScotWind funding, in its entirety, to do so this year.

Read more: John Swinney calls on SNP to stop focus on route to independence ten years after Yes campaign defeat

Mr Swinney told the conveners that next year’s budget, which will be delivered in draft form in December, must be “able to withstand the in-year shocks” that has become almost routine for his government.

He added that next year’s spending plans have “got to be robust” in order to “cope with any fiscal shocks we deal with”.

Warmer UK relations

Mr Swinney has made no secret of the fact the Scottish Government is enjoying a much better working relationship with Westminster since Sir Keir entered Downing Street.

Keir Starmer met John Swinney at Bute House, Edinburgh, just three days after Labour's election victory (Picture: Scott Heppel) | PA

He told MSPs the relations had been “appalling” since Boris Johnson stormed into Downing Street in 2019.

But he admitted since Labour took office after the general election, there has been “a lot of good, substantive interaction” between Scotland’s two governments, including “extensive engagement” over Grangemouth.

More pressures to come for prisons

The FM bluntly told MSPs that the release of almost 500 prisoners “has not solved the situation” of overcrowding in hails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In four tranches during the summer, 477 inmates were allowed to leave prisons, with the FM telling the committee that overcrowding in prisons is a “very, very serious situation”.

Need for legislation to hold up legally

Mr Swinney played a pivotal role in failed legislation to embed the UN right of the child into Scots law - and he admitted to MSPs that his plans had “clipped” UK laws.

Those plans have finally been agreed, but the Tory UK government blocked the gender recognition reforms and deposit return scheme.

Mr Swinney was asked to explain why his government’s human rights bill has been delayed, and warned there is a need to “tread here with care”, given the previous legal hold-ups and make sure it aligns with Westminster regulations.

Culture

The First Minister’s government has received criticism over funding for cultural organisations across Scotland. Ministers have pledged to invest at least £100m a year into arts and culture by 2028-29 but fears have emerged over budget cuts.

Mr Swinney used his committee appearance to send a message that he places “the highest importance to having a vibrant and well-supported cultural sector in Scotland.”