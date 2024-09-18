Five talking points from John Swinney's first Holyrood conveners' grilling as FM
John Swinney underwent his first grilling in front of Holyrood committee conveners since he became First Minister - pressed over the budget, legislation and public services.
Mr Swinney gave very little away during the 90-minute session but revealed his thinking behind some of the most pressing issues facing his government.
Next year’s budget to ‘cope’ with economic shock
The FM was keen to reassure MSPs that the Scottish Government will not repeat being forced into cutting around £500m to balance the books this financial year - partly because it has now allocated its ScotWind funding, in its entirety, to do so this year.
Mr Swinney told the conveners that next year’s budget, which will be delivered in draft form in December, must be “able to withstand the in-year shocks” that has become almost routine for his government.
He added that next year’s spending plans have “got to be robust” in order to “cope with any fiscal shocks we deal with”.
Warmer UK relations
Mr Swinney has made no secret of the fact the Scottish Government is enjoying a much better working relationship with Westminster since Sir Keir entered Downing Street.
He told MSPs the relations had been “appalling” since Boris Johnson stormed into Downing Street in 2019.
But he admitted since Labour took office after the general election, there has been “a lot of good, substantive interaction” between Scotland’s two governments, including “extensive engagement” over Grangemouth.
More pressures to come for prisons
The FM bluntly told MSPs that the release of almost 500 prisoners “has not solved the situation” of overcrowding in hails.
In four tranches during the summer, 477 inmates were allowed to leave prisons, with the FM telling the committee that overcrowding in prisons is a “very, very serious situation”.
Need for legislation to hold up legally
Mr Swinney played a pivotal role in failed legislation to embed the UN right of the child into Scots law - and he admitted to MSPs that his plans had “clipped” UK laws.
Those plans have finally been agreed, but the Tory UK government blocked the gender recognition reforms and deposit return scheme.
Mr Swinney was asked to explain why his government’s human rights bill has been delayed, and warned there is a need to “tread here with care”, given the previous legal hold-ups and make sure it aligns with Westminster regulations.
Culture
The First Minister’s government has received criticism over funding for cultural organisations across Scotland. Ministers have pledged to invest at least £100m a year into arts and culture by 2028-29 but fears have emerged over budget cuts.
Mr Swinney used his committee appearance to send a message that he places “the highest importance to having a vibrant and well-supported cultural sector in Scotland.”
He added: “I think the cultural sector in Scotland is a jewel in our crown and it needs to be supported.”
