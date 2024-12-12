Swinney warned over 'Trumpification' of Holyrood after 'friendly chats' with Trump

John Swinney has been warned about his “friendly chats” with the incoming US president.

Fears have been raised about the “Trumpification of Scottish politics” after John Swinney came under fire for a telephone call he had with the incoming US president

Mr Trump, who is poised to return to the White House next month, requested a phone conversation with the First Minister after Mr Swinney wrote to him following his election victory last month.

Donald Trump (Picture: Allison Robbert/pool) | Getty Images

But the Scottish Greens have criticised Mr Swinney for engaging with Mr Trump and warning about his influence over Scottish politics.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, Lorna Slater, said she was “disappointed to hear” Mr Swinney “has been having friendly chats with President-elect Trump”, claiming there had been “no discussion of his policy agenda”

She added:“Donald Trump’s climate destroying, racist and conspiracy-theory based politics are endangering people and planet, and are the exact opposite of the future that we want for Scotland.

“Here in Scotland we proudly welcome refugees and immigrants as ‘new Scots.’ We value democracy, our environment and the rule of law.

“First Minister, how can it be in Scotland’s interests to court the favours of someone like Donald Trump?”

But in response, Mr Swinney stressed he has a duty to stand up for Scotland’s interests, even with other governments he may disagree with.

First Minister John Swinney. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

He said: “There will of course, I recognise, by differences from one government to another. But I also have a duty to promote and protect the interests of Scotland.

“President Trump and I had an introductory call at his request on Tuesday evening. He spoke positively about Scotland and I expressed the views and the interests of the Scottish Government in relation to areas of co-operation with the United States, particularly about relevant and important issues on whisky trade which matters to the Scottish economy.

“I’ve got a duty to represent Scotland and to make sure that is done on our terms, representing our policy agenda.

“I assure Lorna Slater and parliament that will always be the approach that I take.”

Ms Slater warned Mr Swinney there was “a risk to such a friendly approach” to dealing with Mr Trump and called out The Scottish Conservatives for calling for funding earmarked for asylum seekers to receive free bus travel, to be removed.

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater

She added: “Already we see the Trumpification in Scottish politics.

“All week the Tories have been working to demonise people seeking asylum, and to pit one group of vulnerable people against another. It is shameful.

“At the same time, we’re seeing the rights of refugees and LGBTQ+ folks coming under attack from Westminster policies.

“Will the First Minister stand up to Donald Trump, stand up for human rights, equality and democracy, and will he make clear that we are proud of compassionate and humane policies like the extension of free bus travel to people seeking asylum?”

Mr Swinney said Scotland was a “mature, tolerant country” and accused the Tories of “a worrying departure” from those values.

The First Minister added: “People who seek asylum in our country are people who are in desperation and we shouldn’t be demonising them, we should be embracing them - we should be living up to our values - the values that founded this parliament.