John Swinney denies nursing report shows 'deadly reality' of Scotland's NHS

A survey by the Royal College of Nursing found ‘harrowing’ examples of vulnerable patients being treated in corridors

John Swinney has denied a report detailing the harrowing testimonies of nursing staff shows the “deadly reality” of the NHS in Scotland.

The First Minister said the survey by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) coincided with “an enormous increase” in flu cases over the winter period, but apologised to patients.

“The first thing I want to do is to apologise to any individual who has had an unsatisfactory experience in the care that they have received and in the congestion within the hospitals,” he said.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay said the report “lays bare our broken NHS”, while Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar insisted “only a new direction can save” the health service.

A survey of NHS nurses across the UK found almost seven in ten are frequently delivering care in overcrowded or unsuitable places, like corridors, offices, converted cupboards and even car parks.

The RCN said the experiences of more than 5,000 nursing staff, including almost 500 from Scotland, highlighted a devastating collapse in care standards, with patients routinely coming to harm.

Demoralised staff working in Scotland reported caring for multiple patients in a single corridor, unable to access oxygen, cardiac monitors, suction and other lifesaving equipment.

They told of witnessing patients going into cardiac arrest while in a corridor, patients being left with no access to bathroom facilities or buzzers, and having to deliver personal care to incontinent patients with no privacy.

Nine in ten of those surveyed in Scotland said patient safety was being compromised.

Highlighting the contents of the report during First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood, Mr Sarwar asked: “Isn’t this the deadly reality of the NHS on John Swinney and the SNP’s watch?”

Mr Swinney responded: “No, it’s not. What we are doing is we are focusing, within the resources available to us, on maximising the effectiveness of the patient care for individuals.”

He said the SNP had increased NHS staffing levels, consultant numbers and the capacity of the NHS 24 helpline, while the Scottish Budget includes “the largest sum of money ever” for the health service.

The First Minister said the pressure on the NHS had grown as a result of the “enormity of the increase in flu cases” in Scotland, with hospital admissions for the virus reaching record levels at the end of December.

He promised his “unrelenting focus” was on making sure “patients get the care they deserve”.

Mr Swinney praised NHS staff for the “unremitting commitment that they give to ensure that the system is able to deliver as best as it can in the face of unprecedented demand”.

But Mr Sarwar accused the First Minister of being “asleep at the wheel”. He said: “The reality is we have a permanent crisis in the NHS on John Swinney’s watch.”

Mr Findlay pointed to “record levels” of delayed discharge, where patients who are well enough to leave have to remain in hospital while they wait for care arrangements to be put in place.