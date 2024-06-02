John Swinney calls for ‘respect’ ahead of first Scottish leaders’ TV debate

The first debate is being hosted by STV on Monday evening

First Minister John Swinney has called for a “respectful” contest ahead of the Scottish leaders’ first television debate of the election campaign.

STV will host the debate in which SNP leader Mr Swinney, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton will discuss key issues ahead of the General Election.

Despite being the third biggest party at Holyrood, the Scottish Greens will not be represented, a decision they described as “outrageous”.

STV has said they are comfortable their election coverage complies with Ofcom rules around due impartiality.

Mr Swinney said: “I am looking forward to tonight’s TV debate and I hope it is a respectful contest based on ideas to improve the lives of the people of Scotland.

“I have been leader of the SNP for just a few weeks, and I have already united my party ahead of what is a very important election.

“Scotland’s people and public services have suffered as a result of austerity, Brexit and the cost of living crisis, all of which were made in Westminster.

“In tonight’s debate, and in the election campaign ahead, I and the SNP will set out a genuine alternative to the broken Westminster status quo.

“I will be asking people to unite behind the SNP on July 4 to put Scotland’s interests first.”

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said the Scottish people want the focus of the election to be their real priorities, such as public services and good jobs, rather than the SNP’s “endless independence obsession”.

He said: “During the debate, John Swinney will face scrutiny on his fixation with breaking up the UK, as well as his shameful handling of the Michael Matheson scandal.

“At Holyrood, Douglas Ross has held the SNP to account, including removing Humza Yousaf.

“In the first TV debate he will point out to viewers that in key seats across the country only the Scottish Conservatives can beat the sleaze-ridden SNP and switch the focus from independence to the issues that really matter.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the election is “a chance for change that we cannot afford to miss”.

He said: “Right across Scotland people have been paying the price for Tory economic turmoil, with bills soaring while wages fall behind.

“It is time for the chaos to end – Scotland needs change.

“Labour will end the Tory-made cost-of-living crisis with our plans to make work pay, drive down energy bills, and deliver the economic stability our country desperately needs.

“In tonight’s debate I am not just arguing for myself – I will be fighting for change for every single person in Scotland struggling at the hands of this dysfunctional and incompetent Tory Government.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said he is looking forward to the debate.

He said: “Elections aren’t won or lost on a TV debate, but this is a chance to pitch our message of hope and change to the people of Scotland.

“With every Liberal Democrat you elect, you will get a local champion who will work tirelessly for you all year round and put public service at the heart of everything they do.”

The Scottish Greens do not hold any Scottish seats at Westminster and had just one MP in the last Parliament, who has since retired.

The 90-minute programme will be hosted by STV’s political editor Colin Mackay, from the broadcaster’s Pacific Quay headquarters in Glasgow, at 9pm.

A spokesman for STV said: “Under the terms of our licences, STV’s programmes must comply with the Ofcom Broadcast Code and its rules around due impartiality.

“We are comfortable that our election coverage, including the leaders’ debate, meets these guidelines.”

A spokesman for UK communications regulator Ofcom said: “Ofcom does not determine the line-up or format of any leaders’ debates.

“These are editorial matters for the broadcasters, who must comply with our rules on due impartiality.”

BBC announced debate

Meanwhile Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will go head to head in a General Election debate on June 26, the BBC has announced.

The debate between the Prime Minister and the Labour leader will be hosted by BBC newsreader Sophie Raworth and take place in Nottingham, airing on BBC One and BBC News.

It comes as Mr Sunak and Sir Keir prepare for their first televised leaders’ debate of the election campaign, which will air on ITV on Tuesday.

Elsewhere on the BBC, Mishal Husain will host a June 7 debate between leading figures from the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party (SNP), Plaid Cymru, Green Party and Reform UK.

The audience and members of the public will have the chance to ask questions during the debate in London.

Also included in the BBC’s election coverage is a two-hour long Question Time leaders’ special, hosted by Fiona Bruce, on June 20.

The leaders of the four biggest political parties – the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats and SNP, will answer questions from the studio audience for 30 minutes each.

It is understood that both Mr Sunak and Sir Keir have signed up for the final debate, as well as the Question Time special, with the corporation awaiting confirmation of those attending the first debate.

BBC journalist Nick Robinson has invited the leaders of the seven biggest political parties in Britain to be interviewed for Panorama specials, airing over the next four weeks.

Additional dedicated debates will also take place in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Jonathan Munro, deputy chief executive of BBC News, said: “TV debates have become a key part of elections in the UK, giving voters the chance to hear leaders and senior politicians debate policies and ideas directly with each other, which rarely happens on the campaign trail.

“The BBC brings people together. Providing a shared space for people to debate and discuss is a vital part of our mission, so I’m delighted we’re holding this series of debates and election specials, hosted by such talented presenters.”

The seven-handed election debate will be broadcast on the BBC from 7.30pm to 9pm on Friday June 7.

The Question Time special will be broadcast from 8pm to 10pm on Thursday June 20.

The prime ministerial debate will air from 9pm to 10pm on Wednesday June 26.