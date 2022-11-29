An SNP MP will face a probe by the Commons watchdog after he shared correspondence with Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle on social media.

Conservative former Cabinet minister David Davis claimed the actions of John Nicolson, who shared the Commons Speaker's correspondence on Twitter, constitutes a "clear breach" of parliamentary rules. Sir Lindsay had earlier called on Ochil and South Perthshire MP Mr Nicolson to apologise for posting part of a letter relating to his decision on referring Conservative former culture secretary Nadine Dorries to the Privileges Committee.

Now Mr Nicolson has now been referred to the same committee, following a vote by MPs. Mr Davis told the Commons: "It's vital for members to protect the integrity, the impartiality and apolitical nature of the Speaker's office."

He added: "Nowhere in his (Mr Nicolson's) filmed statement did he tell his followers that Mr Speaker was following normal precedent or normal procedure by accepting the will of the DCMS Committee."

Mr Davis went on: "All of us in this House have a duty to uphold its rules and institutions, but by knowingly breaching the confidentiality of the Speaker's correspondence he's done the opposite of that. This is a clear breach of our rules."

Mr Davis's motion on the order paper stated that "the matter of the actions and subsequent conduct of the hon Member for Ochil and South Perthshire in relation to correspondence from the Speaker on a matter of privilege be referred to the Committee of Privileges". The Commons backed the motion by 371 to 16, majority 355. All 16 MPs who voted against the motion were SNP Members.

According to the division lists, no vote was recorded for the remaining SNP MPs, including Mr Nicolson himself.

Mr Nicolson told the Commons he was sorry that he had upset Sir Lindsay. He said: "On the one hand I am deeply sorry that the Speaker is upset. I don't conduct politics in a way - for those who know me - that ever aims to be offensive and I am truly sorry that the Speaker is upset, and I am truly sorry that I have upset the Speaker.

From left, Nadine Dorries, Lindsay Hoyle, and John Nicolson

"But it would be disingenuous of me to say that I knowingly revealed this. I could not have been more open by going on camera and discussing this. I clearly wasn't trying to hide it."

He added: "I hope the House concludes that there was no malicious intent in anything that I did and I apologise to the Speaker for breaching a House rule.