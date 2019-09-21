Joanna Cherry vows to ‘pull out all the stops’ on Parliament suspension legal case

The Scottish MP at the heart of the court challenge against Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament has said political leaders must “pull out the stops” to get the Commons sitting if the government loses.

Joanna Cherry spoke out amid claims that the UK government could effectively continue with the suspension of Parliament even if the Supreme Court finds prorogation to have been unconstitutional in its judgement next week.

The Edinburgh South West MP said “From a political perspective I do think it’s very important that if the Supreme Court finds in our favour that all politicians pull out the stops to make sure that Parliament gets back to work as soon as possible.”

The Law Society of Scotland yesterday defended the independence of the courts amid claims the case has resulted in judges effectively being dragged into the political process.

“The Court of Session, High Court and Supreme Court judgments have demonstrated that the judiciary and legal profession act independently and consider cases before them in light of their legal competence, regardless of political or public opinion,” Law Society president John Mulholland and Dean of the Faculty of Advocates Gordon Jackson QC said.