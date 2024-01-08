Joanna Cherry has said there was a "perception of a conflict of interest" with the Lord Advocate role in Scotland during the Alex Salmond investigation, the Rangers FC malicious prosecutions and the ongoing Police Scotland investigation in SNP finances

Joanna Cherry’s bid to separate the Lord Advocate’s role into two distinct jobs comes following “a perception of a conflict of interest”, the MP has said.

Ms Cherry said the investigation into former first minister Alex Salmond, the malicious prosecutions at Rangers Football Club and the live police investigation of the SNP’s finances have “brought to the fore” concerns over the Lord Advocate’s dual role as both head of Scotland’s prosecution service, and the Scottish Government’s chief legal adviser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh MP has brought forward a Bill in Westminster that would devolve the power to amend the law officer’s role to the Scottish Parliament.

Joanna Cherry MP is one of several SNP figures to back a 'de facto' referendum

Speaking to BBC, Ms Cherry said she believed she had “cross party support”.

“It was in the SNP manifesto to look at the role and, in fact, the Scottish Government is currently coming to the end of a period of expert research in the role which I believe is about to be published and the Scottish Government is committed to completing its review into the role by the end of this Parliament,” she said.

“Recently in the chamber at Westminster both Alistair Jack, the Scottish secretary, and Ian Murray, Labour's shadow Scottish secretary, have expressed support for separating the roles and it was in the Labour manifesto and Lib Dem manifesto.

“I've got support from my Bill at the moment from SNP colleagues, from the Lib Dems and from the Alba party, and I'll be surprised if I don't get support from Labour and the Tories.”

Ms Cherry added: “If you look back into not-too-distant history, back in 2000, just after the Scottish Parliament was set up, there was a furore over the constitutional role of the Lord Advocate around concerns about the Lockerbie trial, and the growing importance of the European Convention of Human Rights under devolution.