Joanna Cherry: ‘Now we must make sure Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans fail’

Boris Johnson has lost every single vote in Parliament, he has lost his majority, he has purged his party of his moderate MPs, and he has shamefully attempted to subvert the rule of law in an attempt to push through his extreme Brexit plans.

However, he has been brought back down to reality after the Supreme Court followed the lead of Scotland’s Supreme Court in Edinburgh and ruled that his move to shut down Parliament was unlawful – a damning indictment of an unelected Prime Minister leading a government on its last legs.

I am delighted that our case was successful in the UK’s Supreme Court and that the Speaker has resumed Parliament today, so that MPs can get back to the job of scrutinising the executive.

It is extraordinary that we have reached the stage where the highest court in Scotland and the UK have both ruled that Johnson acted unlawfully. If Johnson had an atom of integrity he would resign from a position for which he was handpicked by a small group of Tory activists – not by the public.

As we return to Parliament, we must accelerate cross-party efforts to prevent an extreme Tory Brexit and ensure that our economy, jobs and public services are not inflicted with lasting Brexit harm.

Whether it is a blue Brexit or a red Brexit, the fact remains that there is no such thing as a good Brexit. All the evidence has shown that the best deal is staying in the EU and that all forms of leaving the EU will have a detrimental impact on our economy, businesses and people’s livelihoods.

The ruling by the Supreme Court must serve as a wake-up call for Johnson and his crumbling government. We will not allow him to trample over our democratic institutions, bypass Parliamentarians and disregard the devolved governments.

In the coming days and weeks, MPs will return with renewed vigour and determination in holding the government to account.

The SNP has been at the forefront of cross-party efforts in Parliament and in the courts in making sure the government’s Brexit plans are thoroughly scrutinised. I urge MPs from all parties and none to come to the table and work with us in making sure Boris Johnson does not impose his reckless “do or die” Brexit plans.

The clock is ticking down and the October deadline is just over 30 days away. The SNP is clear; if Johnson does not find the shred of honour it would take to resign then Parliament must come together to ensure a no-deal exit is blocked and Johnson is ejected in a vote of no confidence.

The SNP will continue to work to stop Brexit and protect Scotland’s right to choose our own future.