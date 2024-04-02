JK Rowling tweets 'not criminal' say Police Scotland
Tweets by author JK Rowling on the first day of Scotland’s new hate crime act were not criminal, according to Police Scotland.
The author had challenged the police to arrest her if they believed she had committed an offence.
In a series of posts on social media, Rowling listed a number of transgender women, including violent criminals and activists, and insisted “every last one” is a man.
She said: “Freedom of speech and belief are at an end in Scotland if the accurate description of biological sex is deemed criminal.
"I'm currently out of the country, but if what I've written here qualifies as an offence under the terms of the new Act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment.”
The force said they received complaints regarding the writer’s posts on X stating transwomen are men and challenging police to arrest her for her views.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have received complaints in relation to the social media post.
“The comments are not assessed to be criminal and no further action will be taken.”
Following the statement, Ms Rowling posted: “I hope every woman in Scotland who wishes to speak up for the reality and importance of biological sex will be reassured by this announcement, and I trust that all women - irrespective of profile or financial means - will be treated equally under the law.”
