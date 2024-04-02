Tweets by author JK Rowling on the first day of Scotland’s new hate crime act were not criminal, according to Police Scotland.

The author had challenged the police to arrest her if they believed she had committed an offence.

Following the introduction of Scotland's Hate Crime Act, JK Rowling tweeted that several named trans women are men (Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In a series of posts on social media, Rowling listed a number of transgender women, including violent criminals and activists, and insisted “every last one” is a man.

She said: “Freedom of speech and belief are at an end in Scotland if the accurate description of biological sex is deemed criminal.

"I'm currently out of the country, but if what I've written here qualifies as an offence under the terms of the new Act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment.”

The force said they received complaints regarding the writer’s posts on X stating transwomen are men and challenging police to arrest her for her views.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have received complaints in relation to the social media post.

“The comments are not assessed to be criminal and no further action will be taken.”