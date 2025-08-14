JK Rowling has published a review of Nicola Sturgeon’s Frankly - and the Harry Potter author has not held back

JK Rowling has called Nicola Sturgeon a “f**kwit” as she accused the former First Minister of creating a “dystopian nightmare” for women.

The Harry Potter author published a review of Sturgeon’s memoir, Frankly, on her own website, saying the politician’s push for gender recognition reform had led to “real, lasting harm” for women.

In blunt language, she said the former SNP leader had looked like a “complete f**kwit” when asked directly whether the transgender double rapist Isla Bryson is a man or a woman.

Bryson, who had been born Adam Graham, was held and assessed in a women’s prison before being moved to the male prison estate.

“Bryson, a convicted double rapist, had decided he was a woman and would rather be incarcerated with the sex against which he’d already committed the most male of crimes,” Ms Rowling writes in her review.

“When asked on television whether bald, blonde wig-wearing Bryson was a man or a woman, the first minister, whose composure and articulacy under fire had, for years, been her most potent political asset, made herself look – and forgive me for employing a PR term here – a complete f**kwit.”

The author then suggests Ms Sturgeon tries in her memoir to shift the blame for the Isla Bryson furore to other people.

“Of course, the blame for her looking like a complete f**kwit lies with others,” she adds. “Nobody had warned [Sturgeon] about Bryson, you see.

“She apparently had no idea that the very thing feminists had warned her was likely to happen, and had already happened – trans-identified man Katie Dolotowski had already sexually assaulted a ten-year-old girl in a public bathroom, and served his time in a women’s prison in Scotland – would happen again.

“She explains in Frankly that she was worried about the impact it would have on trans people if she denied Bryson was a woman.”

Despite copies of Frankly going on sale in Waterstones earlier in the week, Ms Sturgeon officially launched her book at the Edinburgh International Book Festival with an interview by the veteran broadcaster Kirsty Wark.

During the interview, Ms Sturgeon said the gender critical feminist movement, which argued against gender recognition reform, had been “hijacked” by the “soft underbelly of prejudice”.

Ms Rowling considers the question of whether Frankly is a “good read” and says Ms Sturgeon lacks humour and adds that the book “reads like a PR statement that’s been through sixteen drafts.”